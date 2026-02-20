Photos Of Eric Dane's Final Red Carpet Appearance Are Even More Devastating Now

Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria" have been devastated by Eric Dane's tragic passing — particularly because he looked so cheerful and upbeat at his final red carpet appearance. However, it is worth noting that looks can be deceiving, and by then, his crushing ALS diagnosis had already begun to affect his body in a devastating way.

Dane first addressed his diagnosis with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in April 2025. In an interview with People, he'd kept the statement simple, sharing, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." The actor went on to note that he would keep working and was already scheduled to be on the set of "Euphoria" the following week. However, the next time he spoke about his diagnosis would be that June, mere days ahead of what would be his final red carpet appearance. In that interview, a sit-down with Diane Sawyer for "Good Morning America," Dane revealed, "I have one functioning arm ... my left side is functioning." He added that his right arm was his dominant one, and in a devastating admission, when Sawyer asked if his left was completely fine, he replied, "No, it's going. Yeah, I feel like maybe a couple, few more months and I won't have my left hand either."

Heartbreakingly, Dane's appearance at the premiere for "Countdown" showed that. Though the actor beamed for the cameras, his right arm remained firmly at his side as he posed and spoke with members of the press.