The Stunning Transformation Of Landman Star Jacob Lofland

While growing up as an only child in a small Arkansas town, Jacob Lofland enjoyed a typical rural upbringing. That included zipping around on dirt bikes and joyriding in boats, in addition to hanging out at the sawmill owned by his father, who tragically passed away in 2025. "After getting off work, the guys would have a beer around the fire and tell stories," Lofland told Dazed. "I spent my childhood sitting there, listening, understanding that there are more ways to look at life than the way you're seeing it in the moment. I think that has a lot to do with who I am."

Acting was never something to which Lofland aspired. Sure, he'd appeared in a few school plays when he was little, but only because he'd been forced to. Speaking to Interview, he explained that there were only seven kids in his class, so if they didn't all participate in the play, there wouldn't have been one. "We were all always in the plays, even though we hated it," he admitted.

Acting was so far off Lofland's radar, the notion that he'd one day become a Hollywood star wasn't something he'd ever considered. "I never thought it to be a career path or an idea," he recalled in an interview with About You. "I had no idea what it was, what it entailed, or anyone that had ever done it."