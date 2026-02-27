Before & After Pics Expose The Most Jarring Celeb Hair Transplants

Fame, money, and power go hand in hand in Hollywood and the celebrity world at large, and all three have been used by A-listers to circumvent life's more undesirable aspects. Some things are simply beyond stars' control, though Hair loss is one of those things that doesn't discriminate — regardless of how many fans one has, their Q-rating, or how healthy or good-looking they may be, there's no telling what will happen to a person's hairline as the years fly by.

For decades, some of the biggest performers and athletes in the world were forced to suffer silently as their volume disappeared and their crowns receded. These days, though, more and more male celebs have bounced back from major hair loss as transplant technology has advanced. As more go under the needle to achieve the youthful looks they desire, more celebs are speaking about it publicly, too.

Some of the results have been eye-popping, especially when compared via before-and-after pictures. With that in mind, here's our list of some of the most jarring celeb hair transplants, along with pictures to document the dramatic transformations that unfolded.