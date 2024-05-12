The Stunning Transformation Of Jamie Foxx

Thanks to his versatility, talent, and wit, Jamie Foxx has become one of Hollywood's most successful actors. The Texas native, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has lived a real-life rags-to-riches story. From a less-than-ideal childhood to becoming an Oscar-winning actor, he's undergone quite an evolution.

Foxx grew up in a small town in Texas, with dreams of one day making people laugh. He's accomplished that and more, by racking up an impressive film resume full of dynamic, dramatic, and critically-acclaimed roles. But it's not just the film industry that Foxx has been involved in; the "Django Unchained" star has also launched an impressive music career, proving he not only has the acting chops but some pipes on him as well.

Before the "Ray" star became a respected actor, musician, father, and author, he was a stand-up comedian with dreams of leaving his small town in Texas. "I think that the minute I was born, there was something inside telling me where I would go, it's like energy-an intangible destiny," the actor said in 2005 (via IMDb). That intangible destiny eventually became a reality, after years of hard work and determination. Nowadays, in his late 50s, the actor shows no signs of slowing down. Here's a look at the stunning transformation of Jamie Foxx.