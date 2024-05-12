The Stunning Transformation Of Jamie Foxx
Thanks to his versatility, talent, and wit, Jamie Foxx has become one of Hollywood's most successful actors. The Texas native, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, has lived a real-life rags-to-riches story. From a less-than-ideal childhood to becoming an Oscar-winning actor, he's undergone quite an evolution.
Foxx grew up in a small town in Texas, with dreams of one day making people laugh. He's accomplished that and more, by racking up an impressive film resume full of dynamic, dramatic, and critically-acclaimed roles. But it's not just the film industry that Foxx has been involved in; the "Django Unchained" star has also launched an impressive music career, proving he not only has the acting chops but some pipes on him as well.
Before the "Ray" star became a respected actor, musician, father, and author, he was a stand-up comedian with dreams of leaving his small town in Texas. "I think that the minute I was born, there was something inside telling me where I would go, it's like energy-an intangible destiny," the actor said in 2005 (via IMDb). That intangible destiny eventually became a reality, after years of hard work and determination. Nowadays, in his late 50s, the actor shows no signs of slowing down. Here's a look at the stunning transformation of Jamie Foxx.
Jamie Foxx's mother abandoned him after he was born
Jamie Foxx's childhood was a far different reality than the A-lister lifestyle he lives today. The actor grew up in Terrell, Texas, a small town about 25 miles east of Dallas with a population of around 20,000 people. His birth parents, Darrell Bishop and Louise Dixon, had a tumultuous relationship and split soon after he was born. His mother ultimately abandoned him, and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, who later formally adopted him.
Foxx experienced segregation at an early age, living in a place where the color of his skin defined his life. "I faced racism as a kid and I felt like I knew the DNA of the script ["Django Unchained"] because I had lived it. I already had pieces of Django inside me and I could bring that to the character. I don't trip on the racial stuff. I get it" (via IMDb).
Despite his mother and father not being a constant presence in his life growing up, Foxx says he got all the love he needed from his beloved grandmother Estelle and grandfather Mark. "I was never short on the love of a mother and father, though it came from an earlier generation of family," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2005. He later also had the love of his half-sisters DeOndra and Deidra Dixon, however, after his mother helped bring them closer while visiting Foxx. DeOndra, who had Down syndrome, passed away in 2020 when she was 36 years old.
Foxx won a comedy competition which led to his television career
Jamie Foxx became interested in the arts at an early age and took on piano lessons when he was just five years old. The "Ray" star later studied music theory and piano after earning a scholarship at what is now known as Alliant International University in San Diego. While earning his degree, the actor partook in comedy sketches on the side, often performing in open-mic nights and developing his comedic skills.
It was during this stage in Foxx's life that he adopted his stage name, coming up with the idea of a gender-neutral name after realizing men were less likely to get time in front of audiences. So, Jamie Foxx was born and soon after, in 1991, he competed in and won the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, which granted him an audition with Fox Network for their show "In Living Color." Foxx's impersonations were a hit with the show creator, and he landed a reoccurring role on the sketch comedy series from 1991 until 1994.
Foxx's experience on "In Living Color" became his launching pad into the film industry, first in comedic roles and later taking on more layered, dramatic characters in film. Decades later, the actor still remembers rubbing shoulders with Jim Carrey, who was in the process of writing what would be his first major film at the time. "To be able to be in that type of artistic place ... it was just amazing," he said in an interview with Live Signing.
He launched his music career in the early '90s
Jamie Foxx rode the coattails of his breakout role in "Living Color" to the studio, where he worked to produce his first album "Peep This." Foxx dropped the debut album in 1994, proving his worth not just onscreen but with his vocals as well. "Peep This" featured the comedian exploring his R&B sound, and garnered enough listens to reach No. 12 on the R&B and hip-hop charts, thanks in part to his success with the track "Infatuation."
Foxx took a hiatus from music to focus on his acting throughout the late '90s and early 2000s, returning to the scene in 2003 when he was featured on Kanye West's single "Slow Jamz." The single faired well with critics, landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and kickstarting his return to music. He went on to drop his sophomore album "Unpredictable" in 2005, which rose to the top spot on the Billboard 200 and ultimately went platinum, featuring collaborations with Timbaland and Babyface.
The "Day Shift" star released his third album, "Intuition," in 2008, with singles "Just Like Me," "She Got Her Own," and "Blame It" featuring T-Pain, all soaring to the Top 10 on the R&B charts. "Blame It" proved a gigantic success, and it earned Foxx his one and only Grammy for Best R&B Performance. He dropped his fourth album, "Best Night Of My Life," in 2010, and a fifth album, "Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses," in 2015, but the records weren't as well received as his previous albums.
Foxx became a father
Jamie Foxx welcomed his first child, a daughter named Corinne, with his former girlfriend Connie Kline in 1994. Not much is known about the couple's relationship, other than that they started dating in 1993 and split up after Corinne was born. The actor welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, in 2008 while he was seeing Kristin Grannis. The two started dating that year but split up not long after, and continue to remain on good terms while co-parenting.
Juggling being a father and an actor has its ups and downs, but Foxx has reaped the benefits. In an interview for Ellen DeGeneres' digital series "Dad Confessions," the star said he never tires of being a dad. "Watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through. Just having that little bit of dad anxiety every day, of hoping your kids are okay," he said when asked what his favorite part is of being a father.
Foxx is incredibly close with his daughters, and he even brought Anelise as his date to the 2015 Grammy Awards and the 2021 SAG Awards. The actor also took her and her friends to a Lakers game in 2019, earning him extra cool points. He's just as close to Corinne and shouted her out on Instagram for her birthday in 2024. "No one has any idea how much I love you. I love you to the moon and back. You are my saving grace you are my beautiful child," he wrote.
He transitioned from comedies to more dramatic acting roles
After starring on "In Living Color," Jamie Foxx was granted his sitcom "The Jamie Foxx Show" in 1996. The show lasted five seasons and featured Foxx as an aspiring actor working at a hotel while climbing the ladder. He snagged his first film role in the raunchy 1997 comedy "Booty Call," which got him in the door but didn't exactly prove his potential. It wouldn't be until he starred in "Any Given Sunday" in 1999 that people would start to take him seriously as a versatile actor, and not just for comedic relief. In the movie, Foxx played a second-string quarterback given the chance to prove himself when his teammate gets injured. The film faired well with critics and proved Foxx could act alongside stars like Al Pacino and Dennis Quaid.
His transition from comedy to more riveting, layered roles was cemented even further by his performance in the 2001 film "Ali." In the biopic, Foxx played Muhammed Ali's assistant trainer Drew Bundini Brown, alongside lead actor Will Smith. In 2004, Foxx took on the role of singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film "Ray," which earned him his first Oscar win for Best Actor.
Nowadays Foxx dabbles between all different types of genres, racking up an impressive resume. Regardless of the role, Foxx gives his all to his character. "I completely step into the role," Foxx once told Oprah. "... When you take on a role, there's no formula — you just have to keep working until you perfect the characterization."
Foxx was nominated for two Oscars in one year
Jamie Foxx had an outstanding year in 2004 when he was nominated for two Oscars in the same year. At the time, the father of two was nominated for Best Actor for starring as Ray Charles in the film "Ray," as well as for Best Supporting Actor in "Collateral." In the latter, Foxx took on the role of a taxi driver whose shift gets interrupted by an assassin, played by Tom Cruise. The "Burial" star ended up taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor and didn't score two in one night. He did, however, make history by becoming the first black actor to score two Oscar nods in one night.
Foxx gave an emotional speech following his huge win, personally thanking his family for their inspiration. After shouting out many of the filmmakers and agents who helped him in his starring role, he added, "I want to thank my sister, 4 foot 11 of nothing but pure love... I want to thank my daughter for telling me just before I got up here, 'If you don't win Dad you're still good.'" Before he ended his speech, the actor shouted out his grandmother Esther through tears, thanking her for being his first acting teacher. "She told me, 'Stand up straight. Put your shoulders back. Act like you got some sense ... Act like you've been somewhere," he said, adding, "She still talks to me in my dreams, and I can't wait to go to sleep tonight because we have a lot to talk about."
Foxx has never been married... but has an ample dating history
Jamie Foxx may have sworn off marriage, but that doesn't mean he's sworn off relationships. "I just don't think I'm the marrying type," Foxx wrote in his memoir "Act Like You Got Some Sense" (via People), adding, "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me." While he may not have ever walked down the aisle (or ever plan to), the actor has had a long list of eligible bachelorettes on his arm.
Foxx was first linked to Connie Kline before they split up after their daughter Corinne was born. After Kline, the "Baby Driver" star sparked romance rumors with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais, who was his former co-star and perhaps a missed opportunity. "I hate them all," Foxx told Beavais of her love connections on her "Going to Bed" podcast (via People). "I think me and you should have been together." In the early 2000s, Foxx was seen dating actor Leila Arcieri, as well as Kristin Grannis, with whom he shares his daughter Anelise.
His longest and perhaps most media-grabbing relationship was with Katie Holmes, whom he was close with for many years. The pair were reportedly romantically involved from 2013 to 2019 but remained tight-lipped about their status. Foxx was rumored to have a love connection with singer Sela Vave in 2019, but he chalked it up to mentorship. Nowadays, the actor is reportedly seeing his current girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, an Australian who is not in the industry.
His most notable romantic relationship is with Katie Holmes
Jamie Foxx is incredibly private about his personal life, so it's hard to get a read on his most significant relationships. The media tends to point out Katie Holmes as one of his most notable couplings, given the pair's star power and close relationship for so many years.
Foxx and Holmes were first spotted hanging out together in 2013, shortly after she split with Tom Cruise. The two struck up a bond but reports of a love connection didn't surface until 2015, when insiders confirmed that the fellow actors were dating at the time. They remained quiet about their status but were often seen together supporting each other in their careers. Holmes flew to Paris to visit Foxx while he starred in "Robin Hood" in 2017, and left the city on his private jet. Later that year she supported him yet again while attending the opening of a New York Privé Revaux store, an eyewear business that Foxx had been working closely with.
In 2018 the couple was spotted together in Atlanta while Foxx filmed "Just Mercy," and they spent time together the following month in New Orleans while Holmes had a break from filming "The Secret: Dare to Dream." The two posed together for the first time together at the Met Gala in 2019, and while they didn't walk the carpet together, Foxx's shoes seemingly matched perfectly with Holmes' dress. The couple's love story ultimately came to a close in 2019, however, when the pair quietly went their separate ways.
He transformed his body to take on the role of Mike Tyson
Jamie Foxx has been planning to take on the role of Mike Tyson in a biopic that has been in the works since 2015. After announcing the project nearly a decade ago, the actor assured fans that the film is still in the works, but no release date has been set. "It's a definitive yes. Doing biographies is a tough thing," Foxx said in an Instagram Live interview with producer Mark Birnbaum (via Yahoo! Movies). "Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling."
Getting the ball rolling for Foxx means getting himself into character, and the father of two has transformed his body in preparation for the role. He posted a photo alongside his dogs to his Instagram Story in 2021 (via Daily Mail), showing off his six-pack abs and slimmed-down physique. "Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups," Foxx told Birnbaum about his preparation for the project. "I ain't got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that," he added.
The actor, who says he's never been more dedicated to transforming into a character, predicts that when the film is set to air even the boxer's kids won't know the difference. "And I joke with Mike," he told Birnbaum (via Movie Web). "I said, 'When I get dressed up as you, I'm going to walk into your house, and your kids are going to say daddy's home.'"
Foxx endured a health scare that halted his movie role
Part of the reason Jamie Foxx's starring role as Mike Tyson has yet to be released could be due to the actor's health. In April of 2023, he was hospitalized due to medical complications while filming "Back in Action." His daughter Corinne announced the news, writing in a statement (via People), "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
While reports suggested that Foxx suffered a severe health scare, Corinne assured fans that her father was on the mend just weeks after he went to the hospital. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she wrote on her Instagram Story that May (via New York Post).
While the family remained tight-lipped about the nature of the actor's health complications, Mike Tyson gave some more insight into his well-being on the "PBD" podcast (via New York Post). "He's not feeling well," the former boxing champion said about a month after his hospitalization. "They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him," he added.
The actor returned to Instagram to post a video (via CNN) following his health scare, but he didn't share his diagnosis. "I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," he shared. "But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."
He's keeping his relationship with Alyce Huckstepp under wraps
Jamie Foxx got the rumor mill buzzing in August 2023 when he stepped out with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. While he is known for his privacy in relationships, sources confirmed to People at the time that he and the Australian were an item.
Not much is known about Huckstepp, other than that she keeps a low profile like her beau and doesn't seem to have any active public social media accounts. Regardless, sources told the publication that she and Foxx made a great match. "[Alyce] couldn't be nicer or more perfect for him," an insider revealed in April 2024. "[She] is a sweetie, a great girl."
Huckstepp supported the actor when she attended Foxx's premiere for "Day Shift" in 2023, although the two didn't take any red-carpet photos together. The two have not publicly confirmed their romance, but have been spotted enjoying each other's company dining in Malibu, and vacationing in Cabo. The blonde beauty was also spotted on set while Foxx shot a commercial for BetMGM a month before they were confirmed to be dating. "They seemed cozy," actor Kristen Radford Thom told People after seeing Huckberry while working on the commercial. "[Foxx] had people around but they weren't surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors."