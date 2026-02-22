Melania Trump Channels Erika Kirk In Head-Turning Leather Pants Moment

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, recently visited The Smithsonian Institution to donate her 2025 inaugural ball dress to the museum. The elegant white garment — which was conceived by Herve Pierre, Melania's fashion advisor — was adorned with a zig-zagged black strap down the middle. The donation has forever immortalized the gown alongside the institute's extensive collection of first lady apparel. However, it's the rather daring outfit that Melania wore to the unveiling itself that's really been inspiring conversation.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Melania totally skirted tradition for her trip to the Smithsonian. Instead of flaunting her signature, classy style to the attendees, she donned a pair of black leather pants and a matching black blazer. While the former model looked amazing, she wasn't on theme for the formal event, undercutting what could've been a chic fashion moment.

Melania's gaffe reminded people of Erika Kirk, who's been known to turn her MAGA event appearances into pageant shows thanks to outfits like a sparkly gold pantsuit and her own infamous black leather pants. However, unlike Erika, whose flashy fashion often generates backlash, Melania's bold risk appears to have paid off, at least in the eyes of fashion-savvy social media fans.