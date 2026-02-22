Melania Trump Channels Erika Kirk In Head-Turning Leather Pants Moment
Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, recently visited The Smithsonian Institution to donate her 2025 inaugural ball dress to the museum. The elegant white garment — which was conceived by Herve Pierre, Melania's fashion advisor — was adorned with a zig-zagged black strap down the middle. The donation has forever immortalized the gown alongside the institute's extensive collection of first lady apparel. However, it's the rather daring outfit that Melania wore to the unveiling itself that's really been inspiring conversation.
Melania totally skirted tradition for her trip to the Smithsonian. Instead of flaunting her signature, classy style to the attendees, she donned a pair of black leather pants and a matching black blazer. While the former model looked amazing, she wasn't on theme for the formal event, undercutting what could've been a chic fashion moment.
Melania's gaffe reminded people of Erika Kirk, who's been known to turn her MAGA event appearances into pageant shows thanks to outfits like a sparkly gold pantsuit and her own infamous black leather pants. However, unlike Erika, whose flashy fashion often generates backlash, Melania's bold risk appears to have paid off, at least in the eyes of fashion-savvy social media fans.
Social media approved of Melania Trump's leather look this time, but not in 2018
Social media can be quite hot and cold with Melania Trump, but she seems to have won them over with her leather-clad look. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, flocked to the app to lavish her with positivity. One person, for example, wrote, "Oh God! The dress is beautiful, but I am all for the jacket, leather pants and boots. I would look so beautiful." Another person tweeted, "The coolest FLOTUS ever...and it ain't even close! I [heart] FLOTUS," while one person made sure to give her stylist their props. "Her stylist be TAKIN IT henni," they wrote.
Melania, who's had some controversial fashion moments over the years, has donned leather pants before, and things went much worse for the first lady. In 2018, during Donald Trump's first term, the first lady was photographed wearing nude leather pants while disembarking Air Force One. Unfortunately, Melania was under harsh lights, so it appeared as if she'd left her pants back at the white house.
Social media reacted with its own distaste for the casual 'fit, which she paired with a green coat. "And where the hell are your shoes?! What were you thinking – sunglasses at night, barefoot and either a miniskirt or a tunic with no pants. Disgraceful!" tweeted one user, apparently not realizing Melania was wearing tan leather pants.