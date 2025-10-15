Melania Changed Forever Once She Married Donald Trump

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melania Trump (née Knavs) first met Donald Trump back in 1998. At the time, she was working as a model, and her future husband was well on his way to becoming a billionaire. The two attended a Fashion Week party in New York City, and while Melania was single at the time, Donald actually brought a date to the event. "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him," Melania said in a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.' I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, 'What is this? I'm not doing business with you,'" she added. Nevertheless, Melania reached out to Donald a few days later. "I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality," she told the outlet. From that point forward, their love story bloomed.

In 2004, Donald proposed to Melania, and the two married the following year. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, with a soiree with family and friends held at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate. More than 300 people are said to have attended the wedding, including celebrities, well-known athletes, and politicians. In the years that followed, the Trumps would have their fair share of ups and downs, but they've stuck together for two decades. One thing is for certain, however, and it's that Melania's life changed forever once she married Donald.