Pam Bondi Has 2 Obvious Signs Of 'Ozempic Face' After Weight Loss

Pam Bondi has undergone a head-turning weight-loss transformation in the years leading up to her appointment as U.S. attorney general in the second administration of Donald Trump that has sparked all kinds of speculation. For some, her reported 50-pound drop happened too fast to have occurred naturally. "Obviously she used Ozempic, to lose so much so quickly," a Reddit user argued. She has neither confirmed nor denied using GLP-1 drugs to shed the pounds, but she bears two obvious signs of rapid weight loss often associated with the so-called Ozempic face.

The first is sunken eyes. In the picture on the left below, Bondi has a shadowed appearance around her eyes. Sunken eyes are a common consequence of rapid weight loss because the loss of volume causes a hollowed-out look. Her wrinkles also look more prominent in the photo. The second sign of Ozempic face is visible on her neck. Just like the skin around the eyes, the neck is also vulnerable to the effects of volume loss, so rapid weight loss may make the neck look older than the rest of the face. That can be clearly seen in the picture on the right.

Win Mcnamee & Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In a 2024 interview (via WGTC), Bondi contended that she lost weight by implementing lifestyle changes. "My lifestyle had become unsustainable," she said. "Between long work hours and constant travel, I wasn't taking care of myself." Regardless of how she lost the weight, the effects of the loss of fat on her face are undeniable.