Pam Bondi Has 2 Obvious Signs Of 'Ozempic Face' After Weight Loss
Pam Bondi has undergone a head-turning weight-loss transformation in the years leading up to her appointment as U.S. attorney general in the second administration of Donald Trump that has sparked all kinds of speculation. For some, her reported 50-pound drop happened too fast to have occurred naturally. "Obviously she used Ozempic, to lose so much so quickly," a Reddit user argued. She has neither confirmed nor denied using GLP-1 drugs to shed the pounds, but she bears two obvious signs of rapid weight loss often associated with the so-called Ozempic face.
The first is sunken eyes. In the picture on the left below, Bondi has a shadowed appearance around her eyes. Sunken eyes are a common consequence of rapid weight loss because the loss of volume causes a hollowed-out look. Her wrinkles also look more prominent in the photo. The second sign of Ozempic face is visible on her neck. Just like the skin around the eyes, the neck is also vulnerable to the effects of volume loss, so rapid weight loss may make the neck look older than the rest of the face. That can be clearly seen in the picture on the right.
In a 2024 interview (via WGTC), Bondi contended that she lost weight by implementing lifestyle changes. "My lifestyle had become unsustainable," she said. "Between long work hours and constant travel, I wasn't taking care of myself." Regardless of how she lost the weight, the effects of the loss of fat on her face are undeniable.
Pam Bondi has also sparked plastic surgery rumors
While Pam Bondi's weight loss has certainly played a role in her facial transformation, some don't think it is the only factor. Bondi has also sparked plastic surgery rumors, with more than just amateurs giving their two cents. Speaking on the changes to the area around her mouth, New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg speculated that she likely went under the knife. "There is less sagging compared to before. I don't think that is diet — that is surgery," he told the Daily Mail in January 2025, speculating that she has had a neck lift and possibly a facelift.
Rosenberg isn't the only one who believes the changes go beyond weight loss. Plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole also delved into Bondi's facial changes, though he was more inclined to believe she had refrained from actual surgery. "There are a few subtle but noticeable changes that suggest she may have opted for non-surgical aesthetic enhancements," he told our sister site Glam in May 2025. Both Rosenberg and Niccole spoke about the improved appearance of the bags under her eyes, indicating she may have turned to professional help to counteract the effects of sunken eyes associated with weight loss.
However, the aforementioned picture that featured her sunken eyes dates from January 2026, suggesting the cosmetic treatments may have lost some of their effects over time. Perhaps the attorney general's busy schedule hasn't allowed her to keep up with her treatments.