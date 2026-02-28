Pam Bondi's Blindingly White Teeth Aren't Because Of Veneers, Dentists Say

Many celebrities have ruined their teeth with veneers. Although the popular cosmetic procedure has helped countless people achieve their dream smile, A-listers seem to gravitate towards shapes that clash with their bone structure and throw off their facial harmony. Or they choose unnatural shades of white that make their teeth glow in the dark. It's been rumored that AG Pam Bondi, whose teeth sometimes appear blindingly white, also traded in her natural chompers for an artificial smile. Bondi often sparks speculation about her purported plastic surgery usage, but could she have also dropped a stack of cash to perfect her smile?

Nicki Swift reached out to two dental professionals to get their opinions on Bondi's dental transformation, and their thoughts were enlightening. Interestingly, both believe that Bondi doesn't actually have veneers. "To me, it does not look like Pam Bondi has any type of veneers or bonding done to her teeth," said Dr. Tyler Hales, a nationally renowned celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Hales Aesthetic. Chicago-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Jen Moran-Kobes, DDS, agreed, saying, "In my opinion, she does not have veneers."

Both dentists went on to explain why they believe that Bondi's smile is all natural, citing shape, color, size, and more. Here's everything they said.