Pam Bondi's Blindingly White Teeth Aren't Because Of Veneers, Dentists Say
Many celebrities have ruined their teeth with veneers. Although the popular cosmetic procedure has helped countless people achieve their dream smile, A-listers seem to gravitate towards shapes that clash with their bone structure and throw off their facial harmony. Or they choose unnatural shades of white that make their teeth glow in the dark. It's been rumored that AG Pam Bondi, whose teeth sometimes appear blindingly white, also traded in her natural chompers for an artificial smile. Bondi often sparks speculation about her purported plastic surgery usage, but could she have also dropped a stack of cash to perfect her smile?
Nicki Swift reached out to two dental professionals to get their opinions on Bondi's dental transformation, and their thoughts were enlightening. Interestingly, both believe that Bondi doesn't actually have veneers. "To me, it does not look like Pam Bondi has any type of veneers or bonding done to her teeth," said Dr. Tyler Hales, a nationally renowned celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Hales Aesthetic. Chicago-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Jen Moran-Kobes, DDS, agreed, saying, "In my opinion, she does not have veneers."
Both dentists went on to explain why they believe that Bondi's smile is all natural, citing shape, color, size, and more. Here's everything they said.
Pam Bondi probably didn't pay for her smile
Pam Bondi's teeth are probably not the result of veneers, according to Dr. Jen Moran-Kobes. "The shape, texture, axial inclination and shade of her teeth in these pictures indicate that those are her natural teeth, most likely aligned with orthodontics," she told Nicki Swift. As for Bondi's luminous smile? She likely achieved that through easily accessible means. "She probably occasionally whitens them with a home kit," added Moran-Kobes.
Meanwhile, Dr. Tyler Hales cited Bondi's natural-looking gums as proof that her teeth are probably God-given. "One of the big factors that shows this is the asymmetry in the gumline," he said. "It does not have the nice consistent archform that can be designed when doing veneers. As well, when you look at her canines, you can see one is pointier and shorter than the other one." Veneers, as he explained, would've eliminated many of those issues, "as well as build out her smile to create more fullness and give her a more youthful look."
So there you have it. Whether Bondi's teeth induce smile envy or serve as a reminder to go easy on the whitening strips, it's likely that her teeth are actually all natural.