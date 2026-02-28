Old Smiling Selfies Of Barron Trump Highlight Just How Shy He's Become

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the youngest child of President Donald Trump, Barron Trump has always been caught in the spotlight. Born on March 20, 2006, Barron was only 10 years old when his father was first inaugurated as the president of the United States on January 20, 2017. Despite ongoing attempts from his mother, Melania Trump, to maintain his privacy throughout the years, he could not avoid making public appearances as part of the first family. While the world watched him grow up, people noticed the changes in his demeanor as he transitioned into adulthood. A Barron fan account shared childhood photos of him on Instagram where he is all smiles, highlighting just how shy he has become.

This Instagram throwback tells a different story from the buttoned-up adult we see today. Pictured sloppily eating cereal and making goofy faces, this happy kid had all the makings of an outgoing adult. Yet Barron's lavish living situation growing up meant that he experienced a much different childhood than most of his peers. He attended posh private schools in three different states, including New York, Florida, and Maryland. While moving around to follow his parents' high-profile agenda, he likely had to make new friends and frequent adjustments in his personal life. In 2025, he started his sophomore year at the New York University Stern School of Business, where he maintained a lower profile than his four older siblings. There has been speculation that Trump wants Barron to be less shy in public, perhaps hoping he will walk in his footsteps.