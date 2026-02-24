JD Vance Gets Ripped For Cutting Off Pregnant Wife Usha: 'Super Obnoxious'
JD and Usha Vance recently appeared on "My View with Lara Trump" to talk about their life in office more than a year after JD became vice president. At one point during the interview, host Lara Trump asked the second couple what advice they would give themselves if they could go back in time. "To roll with the punches a little bit. I mean, there's a certain amount of chaos that inevitably comes with it. And we just try to kind of lean into it," says the VPOTUS. When it was Usha's turn to answer, the second lady agreed and said JD beat her to the punch. "I think that's right. I mean, I was actually going to say to roll with the punches, too," she added with a smile. Everything was going smoothly until JD decided to open his mouth and playfully roast his wife: "Okay, sorry. I'm gonna answer first, so I'd steal all of her good answers so she has nothing to say." And then there were crickets.
Vance: I'm going to answer first so I steal all of her good answers so she has nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/4AFINfox0U
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2026
Viewers were certainly not impressed. "Is ANYTHING real about this punk?" one X user wrote. A second person thought he was trying hard to be funny, but ended up sounding like a real jerk instead. Another called JD "super obnoxious." Others wished that Usha would finally stand up to him and put him in his place. "What a prick," one more chimed in.
This wouldn't be the first time JD was ripped to shreds for acting condescending towards his wife. Early in his term, the former Ohio senator famously mocked Usha while speaking before a crowd in Michigan (via X). "I think she's doing a great job as second lady of the United States," JD remarked. "And here's the thing: Because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it."
Some wise words for JD Vance
Whether he's doing it on purpose or unintentionally, JD Vance seems to enjoy putting his wife, Usha Vance, in awkward situations by roasting her in front of others or making her the butt of his jokes. Earlier, he also caused a stir for pulling the ultimate bonehead move as he and Usha celebrated their wedding anniversary. His habit of publicly embarrassing Usha only reinforces the divorce rumors and proves how doomed their marriage is, according to matchmaker Susan Trombetti. "Embarrassing your significant other can spell trouble over time and it can manifest in different ways," she told Nicki Swift in July 2025. "Regardless of whether it's intentional or not, it can cause your partner to feel uneasy or emotionally unsafe with you," noting, "You never know when the discomfort or embarrassment is coming, so it puts you on edge."
It's something that President Donald Trump should also keep in mind when speaking about his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in public. Just last week, the POTUS earned the ire of critics after making an inappropriate joke about Melania during the inaugural Board of Peace meeting. As the old saying goes, always think before you speak. "Think — 'Why am I saying this? Will my SO not like it?" the matchmaking expert suggested. "Is it respectful? Is this necessary? And above all else is this kind?" If you end up hurting your partner, apologize and acknowledge your mistakes instead of doubling down or brushing it off like it's no big deal. Lastly, for the other party, you shouldn't be afraid to speak up and let your partner know how you truly feel. "Have you been downplaying their feelings? If yes, then stop or get help to break this bad habit," added Trombetti.