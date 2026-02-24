Andrew's Arrest Could Be Final Straw For William & Kate's Marriage, Relationship Coach Warns

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a former friend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will negatively affect the entire royal family, but the relationship of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, might be impacted the most. Nicki Swift spoke with celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore, who explained why William and Kate Middleton's marriage will likely face undue strain as Andrew faces his uphill legal battle.

"When a member of the royal family is facing scrutiny, it tends to put a spotlight on the entire family, so William and Kate likely feel added pressure to maintain composure while in public," said Moore. She also explained that the increased pressure could deepen any existing fissures. "So if this couple was not emotionally solid before Andrew's scandal, they're likely even more disconnected now," she added.

Those pre-existing hurdles, of course, include the relentless negative chatter surrounding William and Kate, which has shifted public perception about their relationship over the years. There were, of course, the unsubstantiated rumors concerning Williams' alleged affair with a family friend, and the subsequent divorce rumors that dominated the news for more than a year. During that time, Kate also underwent chemotherapy amid unprecedented scrutiny from social media. According to Moore, stacking Andrew's PR nightmare on top of all that pressure could be the royal couple's undoing, especially if they're not on the same page regarding his fate.