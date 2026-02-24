Andrew's Arrest Could Be Final Straw For William & Kate's Marriage, Relationship Coach Warns
The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a former friend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will negatively affect the entire royal family, but the relationship of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, might be impacted the most. Nicki Swift spoke with celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore, who explained why William and Kate Middleton's marriage will likely face undue strain as Andrew faces his uphill legal battle.
"When a member of the royal family is facing scrutiny, it tends to put a spotlight on the entire family, so William and Kate likely feel added pressure to maintain composure while in public," said Moore. She also explained that the increased pressure could deepen any existing fissures. "So if this couple was not emotionally solid before Andrew's scandal, they're likely even more disconnected now," she added.
Those pre-existing hurdles, of course, include the relentless negative chatter surrounding William and Kate, which has shifted public perception about their relationship over the years. There were, of course, the unsubstantiated rumors concerning Williams' alleged affair with a family friend, and the subsequent divorce rumors that dominated the news for more than a year. During that time, Kate also underwent chemotherapy amid unprecedented scrutiny from social media. According to Moore, stacking Andrew's PR nightmare on top of all that pressure could be the royal couple's undoing, especially if they're not on the same page regarding his fate.
William and Kate's possible differing opinions on Andrew could impact marriage
Unfortunately for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor isn't the only thing that could potentially end their marriage. According to Nicole Moore, their personal feelings about Andrew's guilt or innocence could also drive a huge wedge between them. "It's possible that William and Kate might also face disagreements on whether or not Prince Andrew is guilty of anything, which could cause significant conflict in their marriage," she told Nicki Swift. "When couples disagree on social issues or political matters, that conflict often engulfs the entire dynamic and makes couples doubt their compatibility."
It appears that the entire royal family is on one accord concerning Andrew's arrest, at least publicly. Shortly after Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles in 2025, was taken into custody, King Charles III released a statement. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said (via NBC). "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities." He continued, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."
Charles concluded the statement by reiterating that his family would continue with their duties, which William and Kate have done. Unfortunately, the couple's behavior at these outings, such as their uncomfortable, unromantic appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, seems to prove that the stress of the scandal may be getting to them.