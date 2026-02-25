Kristi Noem Trots Out Husband Bryon For A Rare Outing & Everyone Has One Shady Question
For years now, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been rumored to be involved in an affair with former Donald Trump campaign manager and current DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski. She's vehemently denied any romantic involvement between them, but journalists and netizens have held tight to the accusations. Unfortunately for Kristi, a brand new photo of her with her husband, Bryon Noem, has only made matters worse.
Weeks after Kristi totally ditched Bryon to attend the Mar-a-Lago wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, which Lewandowski also attended, she popped up with Bryon at the National Governors Association meeting. In the photo, which you can see below, the Noems posed together alongside South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden and his wife, Sandy Rhoden. Larry wrote alongside the Facebook photo, "Sandy and I caught up with our dear friends Kristi Noem and her husband Bryon at the White House during the National Governors Association meeting!"
Although Kristi and Byron actually looked relatively normal (a feat for most MAGA couples), most of the comments under the Facebook post all featured the same shady question. "Yall catch up with Corey too?" asked one user. "Why isn't she with Cory?" pondered a second, while a third person wrote, "Is Cory behind the potted plant?" Eventually, a fourth commented: "You guys be nice. Corey was busy protecting the blanket." Notice a theme here? Yeah.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski continue to inspire affair rumors
Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, isn't the man most often associated with her online. Aside from Donald Trump, whose agenda she carries out, it seems that the DHS secretary's name is often uttered alongside Corey Lewandowski, despite her efforts to shift attention. It was only days ago that several high-profile publications, including The Wall Street Journal, published accounts from various insiders claiming that Kristi and Lewandowski had been using a high-end 737 MAX jet with a private cabin to carry out their rumored affair while traveling.
Of course, social media has had much to say about the latest chapter of their purported indiscretions. Under a Reddit thread about the plane's supposed $70 million cost, one user wrote, "I just can't believe that government officials would take taxpayer money and spend it so inappropriately like this. Somebody should do something about that."
Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, another person wrote, "Do these two paramours have spouses, and if so, do they know what the heck is going on, or are they in a coma?" One more X user commented, "Noem wants a mile high club for her & her lover, Lewandowski while we pay for ALL of their living expenses. All of them!!!! Noem is a massive grifter & when will karma come for her?'" As we noted, there have been no completely confirmed reports of an affair between Kristi and Lewandowski, but it's undeniable that her marriage to Bryon is full of red flags.