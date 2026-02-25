Kristi Noem Trots Out Husband Bryon For A Rare Outing & Everyone Has One Shady Question

For years now, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been rumored to be involved in an affair with former Donald Trump campaign manager and current DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski. She's vehemently denied any romantic involvement between them, but journalists and netizens have held tight to the accusations. Unfortunately for Kristi, a brand new photo of her with her husband, Bryon Noem, has only made matters worse.

Weeks after Kristi totally ditched Bryon to attend the Mar-a-Lago wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, which Lewandowski also attended, she popped up with Bryon at the National Governors Association meeting. In the photo, which you can see below, the Noems posed together alongside South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden and his wife, Sandy Rhoden. Larry wrote alongside the Facebook photo, "Sandy and I caught up with our dear friends Kristi Noem and her husband Bryon at the White House during the National Governors Association meeting!"

Although Kristi and Byron actually looked relatively normal (a feat for most MAGA couples), most of the comments under the Facebook post all featured the same shady question. "Yall catch up with Corey too?" asked one user. "Why isn't she with Cory?" pondered a second, while a third person wrote, "Is Cory behind the potted plant?" Eventually, a fourth commented: "You guys be nice. Corey was busy protecting the blanket." Notice a theme here? Yeah.