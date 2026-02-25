Who Was The Mystery Woman Behind Barron Trump At The 2026 SOTU? We Found Out

Each of Donald Trump's kids sat in front of their partners at the 2026 State of the Union, so when we saw a mystery woman behind Barron Trump, we immediately started looking into who she was. However, it turns out she's not that mysterious at all: The woman is Sierra Burns, whom Melania Trump connected with through her Foster Youth to Independence initiative.

Karoline Leavitt first announced that Burns would be a guest of FLOTUS on in an interview with Fox News, though she didn't initially name names. "The first lady will have two great children with her as part of her Fostering the Future initiative," the press secretary shared (via CNN). The White House's website later confirmed that one of those guests would be Sierra Burns, and it's possible Leavitt had misspoken because Burns is a 24-year-old Furman University Master's student pursuing her degree in Advocacy and Social Policy. Either way, the former foster child has been a beneficiary of Melania's programs, and in a post to X, the first lady's team shared a pic of and blurb about her, noting, "She is a dedicated advocate for children in foster care after having experienced the foster-care system firsthand." The post also noted that Sierra had previously "testified in support of extending foster care in South Carolina."

Win Mcnamee/Getty

In a video posted to the White House's Instagram page, Burns gushed about how grateful she was to have been included in the 2026 SOTU, noting, "I'm, like ... awestruck. It's the State of the Union — like, that's an ultimate honor." Burns also went on to say, "To be here is a dream. I don't think I could have ever imagined this for myself. And yet, here I am, so I'm thrilled, and thank you for having me."