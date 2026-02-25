Kelly Osbourne's New Photo Has Fans Alarmed: 'Ozempic Cheekbones'

Kelly Osbourne's latest social media post is causing quite a stir as fans continue to speculate about her dramatic weight loss. Over the weekend, the television personality uploaded a series of photos from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, which was held during London Fashion Week. Posing in a sheer polka dot dress, Kelly looked alarmingly frail and had all the telltale signs of the so-called "Ozempic face" — pronounced cheeks, hollowed-out eyes, and sagging skin around her mouth and neck. Fans rushed to the comments to express their concern over Kelly's sickly appearance. "I'm so scared for you [...] Please see a professional," one such user suggested. "Baby!!! No more ozempic!!" warned another. "Your addiction is showing."

Addressing the backlash through her Instagram Stories, the reality star hit back at her detractors. "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" she exclaimed (via People). The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has long been the subject of Ozempic rumors following Kelly's recent extreme weight loss. However, she's repeatedly denied using the diabetic drug, and instead claimed she was struggling with her appetite since her dad died. "What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?" Kelly told her critics in a December 2025 Instagram video, per People. "The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that." She also blasted them for projecting and failing to show empathy for what she's going through.