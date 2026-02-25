Kelly Osbourne's New Photo Has Fans Alarmed: 'Ozempic Cheekbones'
Kelly Osbourne's latest social media post is causing quite a stir as fans continue to speculate about her dramatic weight loss. Over the weekend, the television personality uploaded a series of photos from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, which was held during London Fashion Week. Posing in a sheer polka dot dress, Kelly looked alarmingly frail and had all the telltale signs of the so-called "Ozempic face" — pronounced cheeks, hollowed-out eyes, and sagging skin around her mouth and neck. Fans rushed to the comments to express their concern over Kelly's sickly appearance. "I'm so scared for you [...] Please see a professional," one such user suggested. "Baby!!! No more ozempic!!" warned another. "Your addiction is showing."
Addressing the backlash through her Instagram Stories, the reality star hit back at her detractors. "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" she exclaimed (via People). The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has long been the subject of Ozempic rumors following Kelly's recent extreme weight loss. However, she's repeatedly denied using the diabetic drug, and instead claimed she was struggling with her appetite since her dad died. "What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?" Kelly told her critics in a December 2025 Instagram video, per People. "The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that." She also blasted them for projecting and failing to show empathy for what she's going through.
Kelly Osbourne has made her stance on weight loss drugs abundantly clear
The "Osbournes" star's latest Instagram post notably comes just a few weeks after Kelly Osbourne made waves for seemingly having "Ozempic hands" in a series of photos. The mother-of-one uploaded an Instagram carousel from Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys Gala on February 1, 2026, in which she had enlarged hands in addition to the so-called "Ozempic face." Kelly continues to maintain that she's never been on Ozempic or any other weight loss drugs. "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic," she clarified to "Extra" in 2025 (via YouTube). "I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic." Instead, she cited lifestyle changes after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes while pregnant with her son, Sidney, in 2022.
However, while Kelly used to be skeptical about weight loss medications, she understands how they can be beneficial for some people. The former "Fashion Police" co-host admitted on "The Osbournes Podcast," in 2024, that she changed her tune after a loved one shared their experience with Ozempic. "They explained to me how it took the mental obsession with food away [...] and how life-changing it was for them," Kelly acknowledged. "It completely changed my opinion on it."
The reality star also underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, which resulted in her losing 85 pounds. With all the discussions about weight loss and GLP-1 medications, Kelly doesn't see why it should be such a big deal. "I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" she remarked to E! News in 2025.