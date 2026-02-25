Erika Kirk's Crocodile Tears At 2026 SOTU Have Her Haters Cracking The Code On Her Theatrics

Erika Kirk attended the 2026 State Of The Union address as a special guest of President Donald Trump, who definitely gave her the full VIP treatment. During his rambling speech to the country, Trump spent a couple of minutes highlighting Charlie Kirk's widow, who lost her husband when the 31-year-old Republican activist and prominent Trump ally was shockingly murdered last fall. "His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight," the president pointed out, inviting her to stand up. "Thank you, Erika. She's been through a lot," he continued, after the crowd offered the mom-of-two a round of applause. The outpouring of support clearly overwhelmed Erika, who teared up and mouthed "God bless you" several times in response.

But social media didn't grace her with the same warm reception. Within minutes of her SOTU appearance, social media started buzzing with cynical takes about the Turning Point USA CEO's emotional display. "Once you notice that erika kirk looks into the bright lights every time she needs to fake cry, you never stop noticing it," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter. Multiple people questioned Erika's authenticity, with one snarking, "Everything about Erika Kirk feels so performative." Another user even claimed, "I can honestly say I've never seen a single tear when Erika Kirk puts on the crying face. She looks like pure evil."