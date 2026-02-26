Barron Trump Absolutely Towers Over Tiffany Trump's Husband At 2026 SOTU

Barron Trump's stunning height has captivated the 'net yet again. But this time, it's not because his father, President Donald Trump, has gone on another spiel about how much taller he is than the rest of their family (or admitted that it makes him green with envy). After Barron shocked the country by attending Donald's 2026 State of the Union address, he posed for a photo with his siblings and their significant others, and it's hard to deny how much he stands out next to them. Barron was at the end of the lineup which, from left to right, featured Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump. Interspersed between the MAGA heirs were Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, and Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner.

And, while the first son towered over everyone in the photo, he looked extra tall next to Boulos, who was sandwiched between Barron and Tiffany. We didn't break out our rulers, but the NYU student has to be at least a full foot taller than his brother-in-law, which is remarkable as Barron is the youngest person in the photo. Interestingly, although Boulos looked extra short next to him, Tiffany is even shorter. If you eliminated the extra inches gained from Boulos' hair, he and Tiffany would've looked nearly identical in height, but she'd definitely lose a few inches without her heels.