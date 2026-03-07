The Transformation Of Ryan Seacrest's Cheekbones Is Wild To See
Ryan Seacrest has been concerning fans with his weight loss transformation, which is only becoming more noticeable in his cheekbones. In July 2025, online users flocked to social media after the TV icon posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed his jaw-dropping appearance. "I'm a fan & love all you do in the entertainment industry. So if I say you are a bit too thin, I say it kindly. Take care of yourself & hope you are well," one user commented. At the time, a source close to Seacrest reassured the media that the star was in good health. "Ryan has recently been doing a new workout routine — working out with a new trainer, Dodd Romero, combined with Pilates and yoga for the first time. That's created a visible change," the source told Page Six.
Seacrest's drastic change is particularly wild to see in side-by-side photos from 2018 and 2025 of his cheekbones, which have visibly sunken in. Fans have observed these changes over time, eventually finding it hard to ignore. In a video promotion for 2026's New Years Rockin' Eve, Seacrest shared a reel on Instagram that alarmed users. While the video depicts his failed attempt at making a New Year's resolution before the holiday, some were distracted by his hollowed cheekbones. "Is this really Ryan seacrest? If so is he ok," one user commented. Other users also expressed similar concerns and offered their well wishes in the video's comment section.
The difference in Ryan Seacrest's cheekbones is hard to miss
The ongoing cheekbone debate gained new traction in early 2026 after "Wheel of Fortune" shared a TikTok video featuring Ryan Seacrest, who looked almost unrecognizable. The post on January 26, 2026, was meant to be about his "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White's big news that she married longtime partner John Donaldson. However, her happy personal announcement was upstaged by Seacrest's shocking appearance. "Seacrest got replaced," one user speculated in the comment section. Others pointed out that even his mannerisms and his voice sounded different in the video, confusing fans.
As Seacrest undergoes a drastic physical transformation, online users are not shy about expressing their concerns. In fact, there is an entire Reddit thread called "What is up with Ryan's face?" where people are sharing their thoughts on the TV host's surprising appearance. Reddit users are speculating what may have caused this change, with people questioning if Seacrest had plastic surgery, buccal fat removal, a strict diet, or even chemotherapy. While some reasonably pointed out in the thread that it was mean to discuss the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" host's weight loss, other users claimed the conversation was coming from a place of love. "Some people are very concerned about the health of the host of our favorite game show," one user commented.