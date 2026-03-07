The Truth About Ryan Seacrest's Bachelor Lifestyle & Why He's Never Married

Ryan Seacrest will not be hearing wedding bells any time soon. The TV icon has been public about his stance on marriage and children, admitting that it is likely not in the cards for him. While he's no longer Kelly Ripa's co-host, Seacrest still appears on "Live with Kelly and Mark" from time to time, and sitting in the guest seat means getting grilled about his love life. During a May 2025 episode of the show, Seacrest said that he would never get married after officiating co-worker Rad Yadegar's wedding. "Well, it's as close to a wedding as I've ever gotten, as I ever will be," Seacrest joked to host Mark Consuelos (via TV Insider). Consuelos proceeded to press him on the topic of marriage, where the star got candid. "Yeah. I've given it a lot of thought. Well, at this age now, if I got married, it's like, I'd die soon, so it's like, 'What's the point?'"

The "Wheel of Fortune" host's aversion to marriage is nothing new. In 2022, Seacrest told actor Lisa Rinna that he was content with his bachelor lifestyle when she guest-hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," he said (via People). "I don't think about anything else. Why push it? ... I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, Meredith [my sister] has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head."