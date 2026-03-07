The Truth About Ryan Seacrest's Bachelor Lifestyle & Why He's Never Married
Ryan Seacrest will not be hearing wedding bells any time soon. The TV icon has been public about his stance on marriage and children, admitting that it is likely not in the cards for him. While he's no longer Kelly Ripa's co-host, Seacrest still appears on "Live with Kelly and Mark" from time to time, and sitting in the guest seat means getting grilled about his love life. During a May 2025 episode of the show, Seacrest said that he would never get married after officiating co-worker Rad Yadegar's wedding. "Well, it's as close to a wedding as I've ever gotten, as I ever will be," Seacrest joked to host Mark Consuelos (via TV Insider). Consuelos proceeded to press him on the topic of marriage, where the star got candid. "Yeah. I've given it a lot of thought. Well, at this age now, if I got married, it's like, I'd die soon, so it's like, 'What's the point?'"
The "Wheel of Fortune" host's aversion to marriage is nothing new. In 2022, Seacrest told actor Lisa Rinna that he was content with his bachelor lifestyle when she guest-hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," he said (via People). "I don't think about anything else. Why push it? ... I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, Meredith [my sister] has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head."
Ryan Seacrest may never get married or have children
Ryan Seacrest's pessimistic stance on marriage and children does not stop him from dating and exploring romantic connections. He called it quits with Australian realtor Camille Orders in late 2025 after a short fling, adding to Seacrest's strange dating history. "Ryan was very sweet on Camille. He wined and dined her for a few months, but ultimately the spark wasn't really there," an insider told Globe Magazine. "His work was always going to come first. Truth is, he doesn't have time for a relationship, which is why he's given up on finding true love at this point and is happier raking in cash and enjoying the good life for as long as he can."
The insider went on to further accuse Seacrest's toxic, workaholic habits of being a key factor in his rocky dating life. They even speculated that his demanding work life may be driving his drastic weight loss and physical transformation, which has many fans worried about Seacrest's health and well-being. "The guy's like a machine who never stops, which is a big reason why he's so gaunt and forgetting to eat or take care of himself half the time," the insider added. While a healthy relationship and supportive partner could help Seacrest balance his busy schedule and promote better habits, the TV personality appears to be more than content with his bachelor lifestyle that isn't centered around marriage and children.