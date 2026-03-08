Kristi Noem's New Veneers Expose Her Biggest Insecurity

Kristi Noem's teeth appear to be her biggest insecurity. Well, they used to be. In 2024, the then-South Dakota Governor revealed that she got veneers to boost her confidence and keep people's focus on what she said — not what she looked like. "For me, being able to have a confident smile and have my teeth be something that's not a distraction, but actually is appealing to people can be helpful," she explained in a video posted to X. "Because I think that it will make sure that we're focused really on the right points I want to make," she added.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Noem also revealed the dramatic reaction she'd had after seeing her new teeth, which were originally damaged while riding bikes. "When they showed me my beautiful new teeth, I hugged Dr. Davis and thanked him and started to cry, just because he really does care about the work that he does to make sure it's perfect," she said. "And it means a lot to me that something as small as your smile really can change the world. I think that people's first impressions of you are important, and I want people to know how much I enjoy seeing them."

Noem, who's since undergone a drastic plastic surgery makeover, was ultimately sued for the video after concerns arose whether she'd illegally withheld that the video was an advertisement. But lawsuit or no lawsuit, Noem was determined to upgrade her look.