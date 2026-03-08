A Look At Pam Bondi's Whirlwind Relationship History
It didn't take long for Pam Bondi's love life to attract interest after she practically became a household name overnight in November 2024. Her standing in the political realm rose significantly when then-President-elect Donald Trump tapped her as his consolation prize attorney general pick following the disastrous first pick that was Matt Gaetz. "Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years. ... Then, as Florida's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!" Trump boasted on Truth Social about Bondi's career trajectory and successes.
Alas, very little is known about Bondi's personal life — including her whirlwind relationship history, complete with two divorces, one called-off engagement, and a longtime partnership with a man she may or may not be married to. Let's discuss, shall we?
Pam Bondi has been divorced twice
The story goes that Pam Bondi first tied the knot in 1990 with a man named Garret Barnes. Per the Irish Star, she was only 24 years old at the time. Sadly, the marriage proved to be short-lived, with the couple officially calling it quits merely 22 months later. Fortunately for Pam Bondi, she bounced back pretty quickly, marrying again in 1996 to Scott Fitzgerald. Alas, by 2002, that marriage had also dissolved.
It's reported that Bondi also dated a man named Billy Howard, who affectionately referred to her as "The Paminator." While some of Bondi's former friends have revealed some shady things about her, Howard told The Atlantic of his ex, "Pam was very well liked — that is something she worked at. She liked to be liked." He added, "A part of her was genuine and caring and concerned, and it helped me," revealing that while deep in the throes of his partying days, Bondi even went as far as to reach out to his boss, letting him know that she was worried about him.
Pam Bondi's relationship with Greg Henderson was messy
Alas, Pam Bondi's relationship with ophthalmologist Greg Henderson proved to be less cut-and-dry. In November 2011, during a candid interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Bondi revealed she was deep in the throes of planning a springtime wedding to her fiance, Henderson. Then, in 2012, the Florida daily newspaper reported that while the couple had whisked off to the Cayman Islands, complete with a white dress, a photographer, and 60 to 70 close friends and family in tow, Bondi and Henderson did not, in fact, exchange vows. "We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other," Henderson said in a statement amid the chatter that the couple had eloped. Meanwhile, Bondi called the trip a "celebration of upcoming nuptials," and claimed that the ceremony had simply been deferred for a few weeks. Sure, Jan. (File that one under salacious rumors Bondi will never live down.)
Eventually, however, it appears that Bondi and Henderson's happily non-wedded bliss finally ground to a halt. In 2015, Gossip Extra reported that Bondi and Henderson were over, citing that Bondi had moved out of Henderson's house and was no longer receiving mail there. Additionally, Tampa Bay Times' Adam Smith posted on X that he was under the impression that the couple had broken up several months prior. It should also be noted that Henderson was noticeably missing in action at Bondi's state attorney general swearing-in ceremony in January 2015.
Is Pam Bondi married to John Wakefield? The world may never know
True to form, even after Pam Bondi's wedding that never was to Greg Henderson and their subsequent split, Bondi seemingly brushed herself off and entered the dating pool once more. Per the Irish Star, just two years after her mysterious breakup with Henderson, she paired up with private equity firm founder John Wakefield. In October 2017, Bondi seemingly made it Instagram official when she shared a photo of the loved-up couple along with two other friends enjoying a concert together. "Great night at Bruno Mars w Chillura's and friends," she wrote.
Then, in February 2025, President Donald Trump got everyone talking about Bondi and Wakefield when he introduced him as her husband during her United States attorney general swearing-in ceremony — though there's no actual evidence that the couple has ever officially tied the knot. "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," the president said, causing many to wonder if Trump might have accidentally exposed that Bondi was secretly married. "I hate being around him. He looks too good, and he's been a tremendous factor with Pam, and they have just a beautiful relationship," he continued. So, uh ... are they or aren't they? The world may never know.