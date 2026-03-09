Stephen Miller's Unflattering South Park Caricature Will Always Haunt Him
Stephen Miller has been given a ton of unflattering nicknames by the press, his opponents, and even his own inner circle alike. As a result, "South Park" portraying the Trump staffer as a creepy character isn't exactly out of the ordinary. Even so, we can't help but think Miller probably cringed when he joined the many celebs who were destroyed by "South Park," upon featuring in their Halloween 2025 episode. On the off chance you were too busy trick-or-treating to watch the aforementioned "South Park" episode, Miller featured as a doorman at the White House, and a spectacularly creepy one at that. In fact, minus the hair (this isn't us poking fun at Miller's tragic hair transformation, we swear), the cartoon version of Miller gave off Riff Raff — aka Richard O'Brien's iconic butler from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — vibes, complete with dark circles around his eyes.
Of course, Riff Raff was a loving homage to the creepy butlers from old vampire movies, so it's possible that was the inspo "South Park" used, too. Either way, the show portrayed the deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor as a creep. As for what his caricature actually did in the episode, well, Miller made his appearance while greeting Kyle Broflovski's cousin (also named Kyle). He then walked Kyle through to a meeting with Donald Trump Jr., explaining of the cold draft in the White House, "You'll have to excuse the conditions. The master has taken down the East Wing and unleashed a wrath." Hard to see why anyone in President Donald Trump's second administration dislikes the show!
Even Donald Trump has been weirded out by Stephen Miller
The "South Park" Halloween episode was far from the first time Stephen Miller was characterized as creepy or off-putting. Tons of netizens have said as much, but something tells us it stings more when it's coming from inside the White House. In a June 2025 interview with the Daily Beast, Trump biographer Michael Wolff disclosed, "Trump calls him 'Weird Stephen.'" The bestselling author agreed wholeheartedly with that assessment, proclaiming, "He is weird. [...] I mean, you can't spend a moment with him and not [say], 'Oh something off here.'"
Pressed for what exactly Wolff meant by that, he argued that Miller's lack of eye contact was a big factor, alongside the fact that he speaks in monotone. On top of that, of Miller's voice, the "Fire and Fury" author opined, "It feels very revvy, you know, the engine of his voice keeps going, and you kind of step back." Donald Trump hasn't commented on the biting nickname he supposedly has for his deputy chief of staff, but given just how passionate Trump is about bestowing them upon people (Little Marco, WYA?), we wouldn't be shocked if it was true.
It's worth noting that on top of the president's supposed nickname for Miller, Wolff also shared that another person in his orbit had concerns about the homeland security advisor's immigration policies, believing that he fantasized about, "Babies being snatched from their mothers' arms." Yikes. Wolff unsurprisingly declined to name that particular source, but let's just say it seems like a number of MAGA politicians admittedly can't stand Miller (or his wife). All that being said, a few quips at his expense on "South Park" might just be the least of his worries.