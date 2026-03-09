Stephen Miller's Unflattering South Park Caricature Will Always Haunt Him

The "South Park" Halloween episode was far from the first time Stephen Miller was characterized as creepy or off-putting. Tons of netizens have said as much, but something tells us it stings more when it's coming from inside the White House. In a June 2025 interview with the Daily Beast, Trump biographer Michael Wolff disclosed, "Trump calls him 'Weird Stephen.'" The bestselling author agreed wholeheartedly with that assessment, proclaiming, "He is weird. [...] I mean, you can't spend a moment with him and not [say], 'Oh something off here.'"

Pressed for what exactly Wolff meant by that, he argued that Miller's lack of eye contact was a big factor, alongside the fact that he speaks in monotone. On top of that, of Miller's voice, the "Fire and Fury" author opined, "It feels very revvy, you know, the engine of his voice keeps going, and you kind of step back." Donald Trump hasn't commented on the biting nickname he supposedly has for his deputy chief of staff, but given just how passionate Trump is about bestowing them upon people (Little Marco, WYA?), we wouldn't be shocked if it was true.

It's worth noting that on top of the president's supposed nickname for Miller, Wolff also shared that another person in his orbit had concerns about the homeland security advisor's immigration policies, believing that he fantasized about, "Babies being snatched from their mothers' arms." Yikes. Wolff unsurprisingly declined to name that particular source, but let's just say it seems like a number of MAGA politicians admittedly can't stand Miller (or his wife). All that being said, a few quips at his expense on "South Park" might just be the least of his worries.