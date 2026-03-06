The Biggest Rumors About HGTV's Jenny Marrs

While fans of HGTV and home renovation shows know Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs from their popular show "Fixer to Fabulous," they might not be familiar with the many rumors surrounding the couple.

The show follows the couple in Bentonville, Arkansas, as they restore and renovate historic homes in the area. "Fixer to Fabulous" started airing in 2019 and is still going strong. The finale of Season 7 aired at the end of February 2026. The hosts, Dave and Jenny, have been married since 2005. They have five children together, including twin sons Nathan and Ben, an adopted daughter named Sylvie, another daughter named Charlotte, and a son named Luke. Jenny and Dave's life on screen might look relatively perfect, and it's no wonder considering the magic of editing on television, but is everything really fabulous for them?

For Jenny in particular, the mother of five has plenty of rumors related to her that just won't seem to go away. Whether it's about her marriage to Dave or murmurings of issues behind the scenes on "Fixer to Fabulous," the TV host has fans talking.