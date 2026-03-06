The Biggest Rumors About HGTV's Jenny Marrs
While fans of HGTV and home renovation shows know Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs from their popular show "Fixer to Fabulous," they might not be familiar with the many rumors surrounding the couple.
The show follows the couple in Bentonville, Arkansas, as they restore and renovate historic homes in the area. "Fixer to Fabulous" started airing in 2019 and is still going strong. The finale of Season 7 aired at the end of February 2026. The hosts, Dave and Jenny, have been married since 2005. They have five children together, including twin sons Nathan and Ben, an adopted daughter named Sylvie, another daughter named Charlotte, and a son named Luke. Jenny and Dave's life on screen might look relatively perfect, and it's no wonder considering the magic of editing on television, but is everything really fabulous for them?
For Jenny in particular, the mother of five has plenty of rumors related to her that just won't seem to go away. Whether it's about her marriage to Dave or murmurings of issues behind the scenes on "Fixer to Fabulous," the TV host has fans talking.
Jenny called out articles claiming Dave was seriously ill
At the start of 2026, the "Fixer to Fabulous" couple faced an unexpected problem when articles started popping up claiming that Dave Marrs had a serious health issue. One of these articles shared by Superfans Society on Facebook claimed Dave was really ill and it was too late to cure him. The article included a supposed quote from Jenny that said, "Hearing that his illness could have been cured if caught earlier was almost too much to bear."
While the report seemed serious, Jenny quickly shut down the random rumor about her husband's health. She shared a stern message on her Instagram Stories (via TV Insider) that said, "Hi friends! Quick reminder that anything posted on Facebook NOT on my official page is most likely completely and totally made up." She explained that anything official from her would be on Instagram or her Facebook page, and fans shouldn't trust other sources. Jenny added, "There are lots of fake pages pretending to be me or 'news outlets' or pages pretending to be HGTV. They are not us. HGTV would never post anything personal about us either!"
Jenny posted about one of the articles she was talking about that had a photo of herself and Dave crying. Jenny called it out as AI before directly addressing the stories pertaining to her husband, declaring that he was not in the hospital. "I have had several friends check in after seeing weird articles. He's sitting next to me drinking coffee in front of the fire right now," she concluded.
She cleared up some rumors that she had lip filler
As someone on TV all the time, it's no surprise that fans take an interest in Jenny Marrs' makeup and personal style. But this also means that they tend to pick apart every little detail, including whether or not she might've had plastic surgery or other procedures done.
In 2023, Jenny took the opportunity to directly address rumors that she had lip filler after seeing an article about her. She wrote on her Instagram Stories (via EntertainmentNow), "I've been waiting for it! NO I did NOT get 'my lips done'." Explaining what actually happened, she said, "I had a terrible allergic reaction last year that took months to heal. It was such a nightmare and was so so painful." Jenny recalled her lips being really swollen and admitted that she "cried every day" while filming "Fixer to Fabulous" because of the pain from talking.
Jenny revealed that she's allergic to mint, and she thinks one of her kids got it on her toothbrush. She said, "Somehow (assuming one of my kids accidentally did some on my toothbrush?) it came in contact with me and I reacted pretty instantly." Luckily, she seems fine now and is fully healed from the allergic reaction.
Jenny and Dave face constant divorce rumors
Like any celebrity couple, Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs can't avoid pesky divorce rumors. Fans seem to analyze their interactions on "Fixer to Fabulous" and often question whether or not their marriage is doing well. During Season 7, fans noticed some tension between the longtime couple and debated whether there might be marriage trouble.
In a thread on Reddit, a user called out the HGTV couple's bad on-screen chemistry and said that Season 7 was "very uncomfortable to watch." They asked other fans, "Is it just me or are Dave and Jenny sniping at each other WAY more than we've ever seen before!!" Another person agreed, commenting, "They just seem easily annoyed with each other and there is a cutting edge to their humor that doesn't feel very loving." Others chimed in, saying, "I noticed the extra sniping too, kind of turned me off," and, "I thought the exact same thing!!"
Despite any on-screen bickering fans notice, the longtime couple seems to be doing fine, but you can never know what goes on in the privacy of their own home. While a lot of fans pointed out Dave and Jenny's strained interactions, others noted that the couple was dealing with a lot of stress around the time that Season 7 aired. Dave's mother died in September 2025, and the family lost some farm animals in February 2026.
Lawsuits led to rumors of bad business
Some fans of Jenny and Dave Marrs and their home improvement show might be surprised to learn that the couple and their company have dealt with a couple of lawsuits from unhappy clients. Any business owner knows that lawsuits are a really bad look, especially if you are trying to find new customers to work with. So why were the stars of "Fixer to Fabulous" sued?
The Marrs' first lawsuit was filed back in 2021 by Dana and Tyler Craddock against Marrs Construction and Marrs Developing. The lawsuit (via CBS 42 News) alleged that Jenny and Dave approached the Craddocks to renovate their house for their HGTV show, and during the renovation, a number of issues occurred. To start, the lawsuit claimed that Marrs Developing LLC didn't have an Arkansas Contractor's License during the construction and didn't notify the clients about this. Most of the claims were about various renovation details that were not up to the appropriate code and were not inspected and cleared. The plaintiffs said that they notified Dave and Jenny about the issues after the renovation in the hopes that they would "cure their defective construction," but they never did. Fox 24 reported that the case was later settled and dismissed.
The second lawsuit came from the McGraths, who were also clients of Jenny and Dave. The lawsuit claimed that the couple, through their companies Marrs Construction and Jupiter Rentals, were supposed to do a bunch of upgrades on the McGraths' house. But apparently, they never completed them, and there were "additional defects" in the home. The McGraths and the Marrs family finally settled the lawsuit in early 2025, as reported by People. But without an official court ruling, fans wonder if Jenny and Dave really messed up these renovations or not.