Divorce Rumors Have Plagued HGTV Star Jenny Marrs' Marriage

Given Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs' lengthy stint on HGTV, it's clear that they've won over a large portion of the home renovation audience. However, there are a few fans who haven't fallen head over heels in love with their DIY skills or their romance.

For example, one Reddit user criticized their chemistry in a thread discussing their marriage. "The hosts the Marrs seem like they don't like each other very much," they wrote. "The tone of voice and the way they look at each is not the nicest. Anyone else notice this?" The OP scored at least one supportive response, with one fan writing, "I actually had the same feeling on a recent episode. Dave was looking in the ceiling and calling out to Jenny and their exchange seemed like she wasn't interested in the conversation." They continued, "It was definitely a feeling of 'ooh what was that' but then the next scene they looked and acted fine." Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of comments were in defense of their relationship.

As for how Jenny and Dave have managed to keep their marriage on the right track, despite the public spotlight on them? It's simple, really. They've had a lot of practice. "We were able to figure out a lot of the kinks of working together, 15 years before the show started to come along," Dave revealed to Swooon in December 2025. "When we start a project, we both love to sit down and imagine what it could be, and giving a home back to homeowners is like Christmas morning." He continued, "We get to give this gift to people and I feel blessed every day to have her beside me doing it, but to also be in the field that we are."