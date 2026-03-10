Donald Trump Doesn't Like To Sleep On Planes For A (Literally) Unbelievable Reason

Donald Trump refuses to get some shuteye while flying, regardless of how long the flight is. When discussing this habit, he gave a very Trumpian answer that, like most of his statements, few people took at face value. "I don't like sleeping on planes. I like looking out the window, watching for missiles and enemies, actually," the president said at the National Prayer Breakfast in February 2026, sparking uncomfortable laughter from the crowd. He may have used humor and given a tongue-in-cheek reason, but his reluctance to sleep on planes is real.

Aides have claimed that Trump prevents his advisers from sleeping aboard Air Force One and mocks the ones who do fall asleep, according to The Wall Street Journal's report from January 2026. His lower-level advisers aren't the only ones who feel compelled to stay up all night — or risk being made fun of — on long flights shared with the president. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has gone to great lengths to get rest on international flights while avoiding Trump's judgmental remarks. "What I do is I cocoon myself in a blanket. I cover my head. I look like a mummy," he told New York Magazine in January 2026.

Rubio does this in hopes of hiding his identity whenever the president inevitably emerges from his cabin to check who's asleep and who's awake. "I want him to think it's a staffer who fell asleep. I don't want him to see his secretary of State sleeping on a couch and think, 'Oh, this guy is weak,'" Rubio said. As it turns out, Trump seems to feel morally superior for not needing much sleep.