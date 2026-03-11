Details In Tina Turner's Son Ronnie's Autopsy Report Are Devastating

Although they had other children from prior relationships, Ronnie Turner was the only biological child Tina Turner and ex-husband Ike Turner shared. Upon his death, Tina took to Instagram to honor her son. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," she wrote about the 62-year-old. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

Sadly for Tina, Ronnie was the second child she outlived. Her oldest son, Craig Turner, died by suicide at age 59, in 2018. "I still don't know what took him to the edge," Tina Turner told BBC News. "I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness." In the same interview, Tina, who was a practicing Buddhist, revealed that, though she was going through her "sick period," she expected to live into her 90s. Ultimately, the singer died after an illness at 83. She had had a brush with intestinal cancer in 2016, and also had struggled with kidney failure and a stroke.

"I think, for all of us who have faced serious illness, whether our own or of someone we love, it gives us a heightened appreciation of everyday life," Turner told AARP in May 2021. "Sometimes when we go through difficult experiences such as illnesses, it can feel like we are in a never-ending winter, and that spring will never come. But I know from experience that as long as we choose hope over despair, we can feel peace no matter what."

