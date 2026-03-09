Laura Loomer's Engagement Ring Costs A Pretty Penny, Diamond Pro Says

Laura Loomer became an engaged woman in 2025. Even though Loomer, a right-wing activist and fervent Donald Trump ally, keeps her personal live away from the spotlight, it is seemingly clear that her fiance has several thousands dollars to pour into an engagement ring. After Loomer shared a video of her bling on X in February 2026, Nicki Swift reached out to expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, for an estimate of how much her engagement ring might have cost.

As it turns out, the ring was well above the national average of $5,200. "The center appears to be a 2-3 carat round diamond. I'd estimate the ring's value to be between $40,000 and $50,000," Fried told us. The diamond aside, Fried highlighted the ring's design, suggesting that Loomer's fiance, whoever he is, has good taste. "Laura Loomer's engagement ring is a bit of a throwback to the late twenty teens. I absolutely adore the double-banded halo setting," he raved. And he isn't alone in his opinion.

X users also gushed about the ring in the thread below her video. "Gorgeous! I LOVE halo rings," a fan praised. Others wondered where the ring was from. "Tiffany Ring? You did good Laura. Congratulations," a follower wrote, though Loomer didn't confirm whether it was from Tiffany & Co. However, not everyone was a fan, with some users suggesting the design was a bit much. "That halo is so tacky. Your diamond would look better and bigger without the halo," one netizen posited. Regardless of anyone's opinions, Loomer seems excited about her big news.