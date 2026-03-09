Laura Loomer's Engagement Ring Costs A Pretty Penny, Diamond Pro Says
Laura Loomer became an engaged woman in 2025. Even though Loomer, a right-wing activist and fervent Donald Trump ally, keeps her personal live away from the spotlight, it is seemingly clear that her fiance has several thousands dollars to pour into an engagement ring. After Loomer shared a video of her bling on X in February 2026, Nicki Swift reached out to expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, for an estimate of how much her engagement ring might have cost.
💍 https://t.co/OM2TzBMz5U pic.twitter.com/oiT100CUGG
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 13, 2026
As it turns out, the ring was well above the national average of $5,200. "The center appears to be a 2-3 carat round diamond. I'd estimate the ring's value to be between $40,000 and $50,000," Fried told us. The diamond aside, Fried highlighted the ring's design, suggesting that Loomer's fiance, whoever he is, has good taste. "Laura Loomer's engagement ring is a bit of a throwback to the late twenty teens. I absolutely adore the double-banded halo setting," he raved. And he isn't alone in his opinion.
X users also gushed about the ring in the thread below her video. "Gorgeous! I LOVE halo rings," a fan praised. Others wondered where the ring was from. "Tiffany Ring? You did good Laura. Congratulations," a follower wrote, though Loomer didn't confirm whether it was from Tiffany & Co. However, not everyone was a fan, with some users suggesting the design was a bit much. "That halo is so tacky. Your diamond would look better and bigger without the halo," one netizen posited. Regardless of anyone's opinions, Loomer seems excited about her big news.
Donald Trump announced Laura Loomer's engagement
There are plenty of weird things about Laura Loomer and Donald Trump's relationship, and her engagement is included on that list. That's because the president was the one who announced that Loomer had said "yes" as he introduced her during the White House Christmas party in December 2025. "We have a very beautiful young woman, very lowkey, not controversial at all, Laura Loomer," he said. He scanned the audience to find her. "Laura! Where's your boyfriend?"
The president continued: "You're getting married; there's another couple that are getting married." (He was referring to the Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson engagement that he had just discussed.) When Donald asked her when the big day was, she responded that they hadn't even made the news public yet. Loomer later showed she was in no way upset at his blunder, taking to X to share a clip of his impromptu announcement. "I'm very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life," she wrote.
Not much is known about Loomer's fiance. On the "PBD Podcast" in July 2025, she revealed that they met on a plane, and that he didn't work in politics, but showed reluctance to share any more than that. "I keep him away from the media because I don't want him to be targeted obviously," she said. A few days after the Christmas event, Loomer attended a Hanukkah event at the White House accompanied by the mystery man. Perhaps she's becoming more comfortable sharing him with the public.