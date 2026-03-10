Scandals That Led To Adam Levine's Soured Reputation

Adam Levine dated quite a few models in his early years in the industry; but in 2012, he first crossed paths with the woman who would become his wife: Behati Prinsloo. The two seemed happy together, and after a short break in 2013, the couple got engaged. Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in the summer of 2014 with a star-studded wedding, and for many years after, they seemed like the picture-perfect couple. But it all came crashing down in 2022, while Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child.

In September 2022, a woman named Sumner Stroh came out with claims that she and Levine had a year-long affair. In a since-deleted TikTok video (via Business Insider), Stroh said of the alleged relationship with Levine, "At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly I feel exploited. ... I was definitely very easily manipulated." The video included screenshots of flirty direct messages on social media from Levine, including one in which he told Stroh, "It is truly unreal how f****** hot you are." Levine's rumored fling claimed that they were together for around a year, and after she cut things off, he contacted her again to ask if he could name his third baby after her.

Levine quickly responded to the intense allegations. He said in a statement shared with TMZ, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." He called it "poor judgement" and "inappropriate" to send flirty messages to anyone aside from his partner. Levine said, "I take full responsibility," and that he and Prinsloo were working on getting through the situation as a family.