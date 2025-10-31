What Is Going On With Adam Levine's Messy Relationship History?
Songs like "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," "Sugar," and many more suggest that Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is a very romantic person. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has had several notable relationships throughout his career. Ever since Maroon 5 emerged on the scene in the early 2000s, Levine has been romantically linked to various women. These relationships prove that the singer has a lot of love to give, but Levine's love life has been at the center of various controversies over the years.
Most of the blame for this can be placed directly on the Maroon 5 frontman, as he has never hesitated to share intimate details about his relationships. Because of this, the media has picked apart his love life throughout the years. Levine is now seemingly happily married with three children, but it can't be denied that getting to this point has been a rocky road for the singer. Without further ado, let's take a look at Levine's messy relationship history.
Adam Levine dated Jane Herman for four years and she inspired Maroon 5's debut album
Before Adam Levine became one of the most popular singers in the world, he dated Jane Herman. The couple were together from 1997 to 2001 and Herman clearly had a major impact on Levine's life. In fact, she inspired Maroon 5's debut album, "Songs About Jane." This album, which included singles like "Harder to Breathe," "This Love," and "She Will Be Loved" quickly became a huge success after its release in 2002 and paved the way for Maroon 5 to become one of the biggest bands in the world.
Levine referenced his relationship with Herman while talking with MTV News in 2003 about the creation of the band's hit single "This Love." "This song was just written in the most emotionally trying time in my life," the singer said. "I was in a relationship that was ending, but I was really excited on the other end because the band was about to go make the record and I was ecstatic to go in the studio. She was literally leaving town within days of me writing the lyrics to 'This Love,' so I was in prime emotional condition to write a song with that kind of conflict." Since Levine and Herman dated before Maroon 5 found their success, not much is known about their relationship. Herman went on to become an editor at Vogue and eventually married filmmaker Mark Webb.
Rumors suggest Adam Levine had an affair with Jessica Simpson
After the success of "Songs About Jane," Adam Levine became one of the most popular bachelors in the music industry. And perhaps his perfect mix of bad boy and hopeless romantic attitude attracted the attention of Jessica Simpson... while she was married. As noted in Us Weekly, Levine and Simpson apparently hooked up in 2004. Neither party has ever confirmed the story, but according to the rumor mill, the two supposedly spent a night together at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont hotel. What's more, Simpson was supposedly seen wearing Levine's shirt the next morning.
Since Simpson was married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, this made the timing of the Chateau Marmont tale all the more juicy. Simpson and Lachey got divorced in 2006 and the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer later told Entertainment Tonight that they were both "at fault" for their failed marriage. Levine has denied hooking up with Simpson when she was still with Lachey.
Throughout the '00s, Levine's love life provided a lot of material for the gossip blogs. Rumor has it he was linked to a number of other A-listers, including Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Lohan, Cameron Diaz, and Paris Hilton.
Adam Levine wasn't shy about his instant connection with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Ginos
Adam Levine started dating his second girlfriend, Rebecca Ginos, in 2007. He reportedly met Ginos, who was a cocktail waitress at the time, on her 21st birthday and the two instantly hit it off.
As reported by Us Weekly, the Maroon 5 frontman bragged that he and Ginos slept together right away during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in June 2007. "We had sex the first night we met," Levine proudly boasted. "I think [she's] the hottest girl in the entire f***king universe." Needless to say, Levine is not one to be shy about his personal life. What's more, it was clear that he was enamored by Ginos.
When talking about their relationship in a subsequent interview with Rolling Stone, however, Levine kept things a bit more PG. He said, "We were casual at first, and it turned into something amazing. She just wants to enjoy my company and love me. And I love her. It's really simple and beautiful. When you're younger relationships thrive on drama. And if there's no drama, you're bored and it ends." After the couple split up in 2009, Levine got back to striking up romances with women in the entertainment industry.
He dated Angela Bellotte in 2009 and has made it clear that he loves models
Even though Adam Levine clearly had a lot of chemistry with Rebecca Ginos, it evidently didn't take him long to move on after their split. He was spotted holding hands with model and actor Angela Bellotte while on a stroll in New York City in September 2009. Additionally, Levine and Bellotte were reportedly seen jetting off to Los Angeles together a few weeks later. Alas, there are not a ton of details about this particular courtship. Neither Levine nor Bellotte ever spoke much about each other in interviews, even though they reportedly dated for about a year.
Now, as anyone who has kept tabs on his dating history knows, Bellotte would not be the last model to catch Levine's eye. When GQ suggested he might have a type in a 2014 interview, the Maroon 5 frontman shrugged off the assumption. "Preference should never be looked down upon," he said. "I don't date what the person does. I date the f***ing person. You know what I mean?"
Adam Levine dated Anne Vyalitsyna for two years and she was in Maroon 5's music videos
After splitting up with Angela Bellotte, Adam Levine started dating Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna in 2010. The two met at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party (stars really are just like us). The singer and model dated from 2010 to 2012, and Vyalitsyna even starred in music videos for two of Maroon 5's songs, "Misery" and "Never Gonna Leave This Bed," which both appeared on the 2010 album "Hands All Over." However, after spending two years together, Vyalitsyna announced that she and Levine had broken up. In a statement released by People, the model said, "Adam and I have decided to separate in an amicable and supportive manner. We still love and respect each other as friends. I wish him all the best."
Even though this statement makes it seem like the breakup was mutual, a source told Us Weekly that Levine was apparently "blindsided" by the announcement. "Adam's heartbroken. He wasn't even fully sure they were really broken up," the source claimed. An insider also told the publication that problems may have arisen in their relationship because Levine didn't have any intentions of proposing to Vyalitsyna. "As a woman, you get to a point where you want to get married," the source stated. "Adam wasn't ready to take that step."
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's relationship didn't go so well at first
Adam Levine may have been heartbroken by his split with Anne Vyalitsyna, but model Behati Prinsloo was most likely happier than ever. As an unnamed source dished to Us Weekly, "Behati always had a crush on Adam. And she was a little jealous of Anne." Shortly after Levine and Vyalitsyna broke up, Prinsloo swooped in. Levine and Prinsloo were first spotted together on a walk in New York City in July 2012. The couple made their first public appearance at the GQ Gentleman's Ball in October 2012, but their initial romance didn't last very long.
This may be something of a surprise, as the two have been married for many years, but Levine and Prinsloo actually broke up in the spring of 2013. The Maroon 5 hitmaker moved onto another model very quickly after parting ways with Prinsloo, so it seems safe to assume everything wasn't sunshine and rainbows during the first iteration of their relationship.
Adam Levine was linked to Nina Agdal while he and Behati Prinsloo were on a break
Some old habits die hard, and after ending things with Behati Prinsloo in 2013, it's clear that Adam Levine wanted to let loose and have some fun again. This led him into the arms of Logan Paul's future wife, Nina Agdal. Levine briefly dated the Danish model in May 2013. During this time, Agdal was spotted on the set of "The Voice" and even vacationed in Mexico with Levine. After it was revealed that Levine and Agdal were seeing each other, a source told People that their relationship was "casual." The tipster stated, "They're just getting to know each other. Unlike [Levine's exes] Behati and Anne [Vyalitsyna], where he was serious with them, this just seems to be a new, casual thing."
Even though Levine jumped right into spending a lot of time with Agdal after splitting up with Prinsloo, his ex seemed to stay on his mind. The "Moves Like Jagger" singer and Agdal parted ways not long after their romance started and Levine reconnected with Prinsloo.
Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Agdal viewed her relationship with Levine as anything that deep. When asked whether or not the time she spent with Levine shaped her view or understanding of love in any way in an interview with Ocean Drive magazine (via Us Weekly), Agdal said, "No, it didn't [teach me about love]. I am 21 years old, and I don't think anyone who is 21 knows what love is about yet."
Adam Levine offered his justification for sleeping with a lot of women
Adam Levine hooking up with Nina Agdal during his short-lived break up from Behati Prinsloo could definitely be seen as a major red flag, but it's worth mentioning that the singer has never been shy about his bed hopping habits. In fact, Levine provided an explanation for why he slept with so many women in a 2012 issue of Details magazine (via E! News). "There's two kinds of men. There are men who are f***king misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they're the most amazing people in the world. And that's me," he said. "Maybe the reason I was promiscuous and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much."
Levine's justification for fully embracing his bachelor status earlier in his career may raise some eyebrows, but at least he's always been honest about who he is... even if some people may not be totally on board with how he handles his love life. But hey, this is the guy who was once dubbed "America's most likeable douche bag" — and even he doesn't totally eschew the label. "Would it be really easy to assume that I was a douchebag?" he asked in a 2014 GQ interview. "Definitely. One hundred percent. But that doesn't mean that I am. ... Or maybe I am, I don't know."
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo quickly got back together and got married in 2014
Even though Adam Levine apparently loves women so much that he seemingly needed to sleep with as many as possible, he was finally ready to get married once he rekindled his romance with Behati Prinsloo. In July 2013, basically right after the couple got back together, Levine proposed to her. At one point in his life, the Maroon 5 singer didn't think he would ever truly settle down, but as he revealed on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in October 2013, Prinsloo made him want to take the plunge after all. "Famous last words, 'I'll never get married.' I still don't necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them," he said (via Us Weekly). "And then you marry them and it's wonderful."
Levine and Prinsloo officially tied the knot during a destination wedding in Mexico in July 2014. A few months later, Levine appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to reflect on newlywed life, gushing that he couldn't get enough of calling Prinsloo his wife. "I abuse that word right now, a lot," he shared (via Billboard). "I'll say it for no reason. I'll say, 'Where is my wife?' And she'll be right there. Wife, wife, wife. I love that term. I even changed the number on my phone to 'Wife' when she calls."
All signs suggested that Levine loved being married and was obsessed with Prinsloo, but he still joked that he didn't know how he ended up a husband. In the aforementioned "Ellen" interview, he added, "I do [have a ring on]. I know. I never really thought I would. It's trippy. I'm such a child. How did this happen?"
In 2022, model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Adam Levine
After getting hitched, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo expanded their family, welcoming two daughters and a son into the world. Though it might've seemed like Levine had truly settled down and embraced domestic life, there was some major drama bubbling up behind the scenes.
In September 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video (via Us Weekly) where she claimed she had a nearly year-long affair with Levine when she was 19 years old. Stroh said, "Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now so I was definitely very easily manipulated."
In the video, Stroh included screenshots of Instagram messages that were said to be from Levine. In one message, the singer apparently wrote, "It is truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind." In another message, Levine apparently told Stroh that he was having another baby and shockingly asked if he could name it Sumner if it was a boy. Stroh's scandalous posts came out just days after Prinsloo announced that she and Levine were expecting their third child. Talk about timing.
Other women accused Adam Levine of sending inappropriate messages
After Sumner Stroh went public with her claims regarding Adam Levine being unfaithful to Behati Prinsloo, at least four other women came forward with their own stories about the singer sliding into their DMs and firing off suggestive, if not illicit, messages.
According to Us Weekly, a woman named Alyson Rose claimed that Levine would often send her messages in a now-deleted TikTok. One screenshot Rose shared in the video included a message said to be from the singer which read, "I shouldn't be talking to you you know [that] right." Rose claimed she had "a lot more" messages to support her claims against Levine but didn't include them in the video because they were "not appropriate." Additionally, a woman named Maryka uploaded screenshots of her conversations with Levine on her Instagram story. In one message, the "Payphone" singer reportedly told her to "distract yourself by f***ing with me!"
After Stroh posted her video, Alanna Zabel, who was Levine's yoga instructor, claimed in an Instagram story that the singer sent her inappropriate text messages years before he met his wife. According to Us Weekly, one of these messages read, "I want to spend the day with you naked." While Levine was not married at the time, Zabel stated that this message not only crossed a line, but claimed that when her ex-boyfriend saw the message, he lashed out and broke her wrist. She said that while she doesn't blame Levine for her ex's actions, she was hurt that the musician completely cut her out of his life and didn't apologize for overstepping.
Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife, but admitted to crossing a line
Just a day after Sumner Stroh posted her video, Adam Levine issued an official response and was adamant that he did not physically cheat on Behati Prinsloo. However, he did admit that his messages to other women "crossed the line." Speaking with TMZ, Levine said, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
In his response, Levine emphasized how much he loves his wife and children. He continued, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
In January 2023, just over four months after Levine's texting scandal broke, he and Prinsloo had their third child. To this day, Levine and Prinsloo are still together and are seemingly focused on raising their family. In public appearances since the allegations, the couple have presented a united front, which suggests Levine truly is remorseful for his inappropriate actions. Only time will tell if he has officially left his bachelor-esque lifestyle behind.