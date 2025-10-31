What Is Going On With Adam Levine's Messy Relationship History?

Even though Adam Levine apparently loves women so much that he seemingly needed to sleep with as many as possible, he was finally ready to get married once he rekindled his romance with Behati Prinsloo. In July 2013, basically right after the couple got back together, Levine proposed to her. At one point in his life, the Maroon 5 singer didn't think he would ever truly settle down, but as he revealed on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in October 2013, Prinsloo made him want to take the plunge after all. "Famous last words, 'I'll never get married.' I still don't necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them," he said (via Us Weekly). "And then you marry them and it's wonderful."

Levine and Prinsloo officially tied the knot during a destination wedding in Mexico in July 2014. A few months later, Levine appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to reflect on newlywed life, gushing that he couldn't get enough of calling Prinsloo his wife. "I abuse that word right now, a lot," he shared (via Billboard). "I'll say it for no reason. I'll say, 'Where is my wife?' And she'll be right there. Wife, wife, wife. I love that term. I even changed the number on my phone to 'Wife' when she calls."

All signs suggested that Levine loved being married and was obsessed with Prinsloo, but he still joked that he didn't know how he ended up a husband. In the aforementioned "Ellen" interview, he added, "I do [have a ring on]. I know. I never really thought I would. It's trippy. I'm such a child. How did this happen?"