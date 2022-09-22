Twitter Can't Stop Making Jokes About Adam Levine's Flirty Text Scandal

Adam Levine is in quite a predicament. The Maroon 5 singer found his name in the press after Instagram model Sumner Stroh called Levine out in a viral TikTok video. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model. At the time, I was young; I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited," she said in the clip. "I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated." In the video in question, Stroh also leaked a few DMs that she received from Levine, including one that asked if he could name his third child after her if it were a boy ... Yikes!

Not too long after the video went viral, Levine issued a statement of his own, taking ownership for some of the accusations but denying some of Stroh's claims. "A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air," the singer wrote in a post on his Instagram story on September 20, per Entertainment Weekly. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

But, things didn't stop there; more women came forward after Stroh, including Levine's former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, per Page Six. Now, people are unleashing their humor at Levine's expense.