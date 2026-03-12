Before & After Pics Of Matt Rife Prove Veneers Changed His Entire Face

One thing Matt Rife might be more well known for than his controversial comedy specials are his looks. The young comedian's face has changed drastically following his rise to fame. Despite the changes, Rife has denied any plastic surgery rumors thrown his way. However, he has always been open and honest about fixing his teeth.

In a 2018 post on Instagram, Rife confirmed that he had dental work done. In the post, he's posing next to his dentist and thanks him for his new smile in the caption below. Rife is now the proud owner of perfectly shiny chompers, which is certainly different from what he had before. A once gappy, crooked smile has been replaced with a straight row of teeth. It appears that the veneers have not only affected Rife's teeth, but his entire face shape as well. Prior to receiving the veneers, Rife's jawline used to be much softer and his chin appeared to be smaller. Now, not only does Rife sport a fantastic smile, but a killer jawline and a strong chin as well.