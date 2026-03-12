Before & After Pics Of Matt Rife Prove Veneers Changed His Entire Face
One thing Matt Rife might be more well known for than his controversial comedy specials are his looks. The young comedian's face has changed drastically following his rise to fame. Despite the changes, Rife has denied any plastic surgery rumors thrown his way. However, he has always been open and honest about fixing his teeth.
In a 2018 post on Instagram, Rife confirmed that he had dental work done. In the post, he's posing next to his dentist and thanks him for his new smile in the caption below. Rife is now the proud owner of perfectly shiny chompers, which is certainly different from what he had before. A once gappy, crooked smile has been replaced with a straight row of teeth. It appears that the veneers have not only affected Rife's teeth, but his entire face shape as well. Prior to receiving the veneers, Rife's jawline used to be much softer and his chin appeared to be smaller. Now, not only does Rife sport a fantastic smile, but a killer jawline and a strong chin as well.
Did Matt Rife have a facial tune-up?
The even smile veneers provide can actually make a difference to the overall look of a face. For instance, veneers can lead to the appearance of fuller lips, especially if the teeth prior to the procedure were misshapen or damaged. While veneers can't completely change one's jawbone like plastic surgery would, they can make a significant difference if the teeth prior were short. With Matt Rife's former inconsistently shaped teeth and copious amounts of gapping, it's clear that the veneers were able to really improve the lower half of his face, keeping things defined and sharp.
Fan speculation about plastic surgery still carries on due to Rife's stunning transformation. Many people believe that Rife received jaw implants as his jawline is both sharper and wider than it once was. Rife's cheekbones also appear to be deeply sunken in, which netizens consider to be a sign of buccal fat removal. It's not just ordinary fans that accuse Rife of surgery, but doctors and plastic surgeons online, including Dr. Benjamin Caughlin. Dr. Caughlin made a viral Instagram video of him skipping away with the caption, "Me after creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get cancelled right after ... " Rife's since-deleted comment on the post reportedly reads, "Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI" (via StyleCaster). His clearly bothered response was curious however, considering Caughlin didn't directly mention him in the original post.