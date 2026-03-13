The Affair Rumors Trump Cabinet Member Lori Chavez-DeRemer Can't Escape

What's that? A MAGA marriage facing cheating rumors? As unheard-of as it may sound for politicians to be caught cheating, President Donald Trump's secretary of labor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has been accused of having a fling with someone other than her husband — and making matters worse, her alleged side piece also happens to be an employee. Cue an investigation in three, two, one.

Rumors of Chavez-DeRemer's indiscretion first began doing the rounds in January 2026, when the New York Post published claims that she was facing an internal investigation after a whistleblower in the department shared a number of allegations with its inspector general. Among the accusations leveled at the former Oregon congresswoman included that she had met with her alleged fling at her residence in Washington, D.C. in September 2025 twice — both times after her security team had been dismissed. That's not all, though. The whistleblower also claimed the secretary and her lover had been caught cheating in Las Vegas, and that their conduct didn't exactly scream "Uber-proper boss and employee."

Two weeks after the Post ran its story, The New York Times reported that Chavez-DeRemer's alleged lover was a member of her security team. The outlet also said that the unnamed man had been put on leave while the matter was being investigated. The Labor Dpartment's spokesperson made it clear they couldn't comment on the investigation itself, which was reiterated by the secretary's personal lawyer, who told Bloomberg that her silence shouldn't be taken as a sign that she had done anything wrong. As for the security guard, he didn't speak out — though he had told New York Post early on, "I got lawyers, so I'm not gonna talk to you. I have nothing to say." Talk about drama.