The MAGA Couples Most Likely To Split In 2026
The MAGAsphere is full of couples who'd love for us to believe they're in it for the long haul, but to put it bluntly, we're not buying it. Between couples who've long been plagued by affair rumors (cough, Kristi Noem, cough), and those whose relationships seem to have moved at lightning speed, let's get into it.
We couldn't not start with the Secretary of Homeland Security's bizarre, ahem, situation. As many will know, despite being married to Bryon Noem, Kristi has long been at the center of affair rumors, with those in the know claiming she and Corey Lewandowski are hardly going out of their way to squash the chatter about their extramarital relationship. In fact, Kristi and Corey's behavior has been described as "humiliating" for their respective spouses (more on Corey's wife in a sec).
For the most part, the Noems have ignored the chatter (other than the time Kristi denied the affair outright when the rumor first began). However, toward the end of 2025, there were a few signs the longtime couple might actually be headed for splitsville. For starters, despite previously being very gushy about his wife on social media, in November 2025, Bryon snubbed her on her birthday. Similarly, when it came to Bryon's birthday in mid-December, Kristi notably left out the word "husband" in her own Instagram post, instead lauding him for "being a great dad and grandpa." Granted, their daughter Kennedy Frick had shared a photo dump at a White House holiday party where Bryon was in attendance and sporting his wedding band, so that had us thinking they probably hadn't called divorce lawyers yet. Then again, Bryon and Kristi notably weren't featured in the same pictures, so we wouldn't say the Noems completely dispelled the rumors that have plagued them for so many years, either.
Corey and Alison Lewandowski have weathered many scandals
If the Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski rumors are true, it's worth noting that Bryon Noem isn't the only jilted party. Corey is also in a long-term marriage, having wed Alison Lewandowski in 2005.
While Kristi's past gig as the governor of South Dakota meant Bryon was the state's first gentleman (and therefore a public figure), Alison tends to stay out of the spotlight. In fact, on the rare occasion that she has spoken publicly, it's been to talk about her late first husband, who was tragically killed on 9/11. The school teacher and mother of four certainly hasn't addressed any of her husband's affair rumors ... and we use the word "any," because Corey has been accused of stepping out on Alison on more than one occasion. In fact, if anything, the allegations of Corey's relationship with Kristi are tame in comparison to the time he was accused of sexual assault at a holiday party by Trashelle Odom, whose husband was a Trump donor at the time. Horrifyingly, Odom told "CBS Mornings" that when she told someone at the party that he was following her around and touching her without her consent, the woman she'd confided in had said, "Yeah, Corey does this all the time."
Like we said, Alison doesn't speak to the press, so she never spoke about the allegations. However, there certainly are some signs to suggest all is not well with the couple. For instance, at the start of Donald Trump's second administration, Corey and Kristi became neighbors in Washington, D.C., and speaking to the Daily Mail, onlookers claimed the twosome spent a lot of time at the latter's apartment. TBH, if Alison does file for divorce in 2026, we doubt we'd be the only ones to react with a slow clap.
The Vances have been raising eyebrows for a long time
Another MAGA couple that might not make it through 2026? JD Vance and Usha Vance.
Of course, rumblings of a split between the VP and his missus are nothing new. The divorce rumors initially began when a TikToker was demonstrating how easy it was to spread fake information. In the time since then, there have been a number of occasions when JD and the second lady have prompted some to wonder if they were headed for divorce. One particularly eyebrow-raising moment came after stills of JD's on-stage hug with Erika Kirk all but blew up the internet. That led to a barrage of affair rumors — and the fact that Usha had been pictured without her wedding ring only added fuel to the existing divorce chatter.
It does bear mentioning that both JD and Usha have spoken about the ring situation. The vice president told NBC News that Usha had been in a rush to get to a joint event with Melania Trump when she realized she didn't have her ring on, and he had told her not to worry about it. Likewise, Usha herself told USA Today that sometimes, it really did just slip her mind, especially post-gym. However, she added that she found all the speculation amusing. She also said she wasn't dialed in to all the divorce chatter. "I'd rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it," she told the outlet. Fair enough, we guess. Even so, given just how long the rumor mill has been pointing to trouble in paradise, we wouldn't rule out the adage that where there's smoke, there's fire.
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines could be on shaky footing
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Cheryl Hines has been the subject of split rumors from the moment he started making controversial comments about vaccines. Who can forget the time the actor hosted a holiday party at their home and asked guests to be vaccinated beforehand? That led to RFK Jr. telling Politico, "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house." If the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme started playing in your head at that, you're not alone.
Unfortunately for Hines and her husband, their marriage was once again placed under a microscope when he decided to run for president independently in 2024. Things became so bad that Kennedy even copped to planning a fake split from the actor to make things less uncomfortable for her. That ultimately didn't happen ... but he wasn't quite done embarrassing her. Au contraire, RFK Jr. was linked to New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi, once again sparking split rumors. Speaking to the New York Post in October 2025, one source claimed Hines "considered divorce for a time." Granted, the insider added that they'd weathered the storm together. But wait, there's still more.
Late 2025 saw both Hines and Nuzzi release books, the latter's only weeks after Hines'. Speaking to the New York Post, one source said that the claims Nuzzi made in hers (one being that RFK Jr. wanted to have a child with her), infuriated Hines. "Cheryl believed the whole sordid sexting affair was finally in the past. ... But then the stories about Nuzzi's book and her allegations about her relationship with Bobby exploded back in the headlines, and the s*** hit the fan," they said. Hines and Kennedy did celebrate the 2025 holidays together, but we'll be watching this space.
Kimberly Guilfoyle thinks Don Jr.'s relationship will cool off
This one may be wishful thinking, but according to insiders who spoke with People, Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't convinced Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Bettina Anderson will go the distance.
Don Jr. and Anderson announced their engagement in December 2025. Seeing an ex-fiance take that step with someone else would be hard for anyone (even if being named the U.S. ambassador to Greece is a pretty cool consolation prize), but People's source shared that there was more to Guilfoyle's concerns than heartbreak. "It only added to her doubts about the relationship," they said, adding that Guilfoyle was suspicious of Anderson's motives. "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn't think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that," they said. Evidently, Anderson's future father-in-law felt the same early on, with the source also telling People, "At first Bettina's eagerness to join forces with the Trumps was off-putting to the president." DW, though, because they added, "She has toned down, realizing that she has to look beautiful, stand still, and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do. ... She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted." We can't think of a single red flag there.
It's worth noting that in addition to the speed of the relationship (and, y'know, the fact that the couple was first seen together before Don Jr.'s relationship with Guilfoyle was confirmed to be over), the source also told People, "Not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn't completely moved out of each other's places." They weren't talking hard-to-move items, either. Apparently, some of Don Jr.'s shoes were still at Guilfoyle's house. On second thoughts, maybe Guilfoyle's concerns are valid.