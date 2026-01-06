The MAGA Couples Most Likely To Split In 2026

The MAGAsphere is full of couples who'd love for us to believe they're in it for the long haul, but to put it bluntly, we're not buying it. Between couples who've long been plagued by affair rumors (cough, Kristi Noem, cough), and those whose relationships seem to have moved at lightning speed, let's get into it.

We couldn't not start with the Secretary of Homeland Security's bizarre, ahem, situation. As many will know, despite being married to Bryon Noem, Kristi has long been at the center of affair rumors, with those in the know claiming she and Corey Lewandowski are hardly going out of their way to squash the chatter about their extramarital relationship. In fact, Kristi and Corey's behavior has been described as "humiliating" for their respective spouses (more on Corey's wife in a sec).

For the most part, the Noems have ignored the chatter (other than the time Kristi denied the affair outright when the rumor first began). However, toward the end of 2025, there were a few signs the longtime couple might actually be headed for splitsville. For starters, despite previously being very gushy about his wife on social media, in November 2025, Bryon snubbed her on her birthday. Similarly, when it came to Bryon's birthday in mid-December, Kristi notably left out the word "husband" in her own Instagram post, instead lauding him for "being a great dad and grandpa." Granted, their daughter Kennedy Frick had shared a photo dump at a White House holiday party where Bryon was in attendance and sporting his wedding band, so that had us thinking they probably hadn't called divorce lawyers yet. Then again, Bryon and Kristi notably weren't featured in the same pictures, so we wouldn't say the Noems completely dispelled the rumors that have plagued them for so many years, either.