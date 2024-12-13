Kimberly Guilfoyle Will Reportedly Live A Lavish Life When Trump Exiles Her To Greece

After model Bettina Anderson soft launched her romance with Donald Trump Jr., sources close to the Trump family finally admitted that Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are done. While no official statement has come from either Don Jr. or Guilfoyle — and Guilfoyle appears to be in la la land regarding the affair — being jettisoned to Greece is certainly a decisive way for the Trump family to finally get rid of Guilfoyle. As heartbreaking as a maybe-breakup due to possible cheating can be, Guilfoyle is sure to rock some skin-tight outfits to work it out of her system.

Donald Jr. did at least wish his former fiancee well in her new role, and expressed his pride in her appointment. "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "She will be an amazing leader for America First."

For her part, Guilfoyle was always on team Trump, even to an embarrassing degree. After her, er, memorable speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, her rising star within the Trump family quickly faded, leading to rumors throughout the 2024 election cycle that she and Don Jr. were headed for splitsville. Her loyalty paid off, however, and now Guilfoyle has a pretty cushy job to enjoy.