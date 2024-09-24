Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunts Skin-Tight Dress As Don Jr. Mistress Rumors Explode

Kimberly Guilfoyle turned up at the Texas Youth Summit in September 2024 wearing a skin-tight dress amid rumors of Donald Trump Jr. entertaining his potential mistress during a dinner date. Although nothing has yet been confirmed, online chatter suggests that Don Jr. hasn't been faithful to Guilfoyle, whom he's been with for several years. Now, days after Guilfoyle wore a skin-baring dress as she faced the first round of rumors concerning her fiancé, she's thrown on another daring number.

Guilfoyle wore a flowy, belted, midnight blue dress with a plunging neckline that stopped just above her knee. Unsurprisingly, Guilfoyle, who enjoys sharing her wardrobe, posted several full-body shots of the look to her Instagram account. Of course, her dress wasn't the only noteworthy aspect about her post. The Republican also slipped in shots of Don. Jr, a fellow speaker at the event, into her roundup.

But unlike the Patriot Day's Freedom Fest, where she showed them standing in a romantic pose, the body language between them at the youth fest was more considerably more icy. In fact, Guilfoyle dedicated only one slot of her slideshow to herself and Don Jr posing together, and even then, they used Christian Collins, the president of the summit, as a buffer. "What a great experience it was speaking at the Texas Youth Summit on Friday!" she wrote in a caption that noticeably left out Don Jr.'s inclusion, though she did tag him. Basically, Guilfoyle is totally sending mixed signals amid the chit-chat.