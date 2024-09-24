Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunts Skin-Tight Dress As Don Jr. Mistress Rumors Explode
Kimberly Guilfoyle turned up at the Texas Youth Summit in September 2024 wearing a skin-tight dress amid rumors of Donald Trump Jr. entertaining his potential mistress during a dinner date. Although nothing has yet been confirmed, online chatter suggests that Don Jr. hasn't been faithful to Guilfoyle, whom he's been with for several years. Now, days after Guilfoyle wore a skin-baring dress as she faced the first round of rumors concerning her fiancé, she's thrown on another daring number.
Guilfoyle wore a flowy, belted, midnight blue dress with a plunging neckline that stopped just above her knee. Unsurprisingly, Guilfoyle, who enjoys sharing her wardrobe, posted several full-body shots of the look to her Instagram account. Of course, her dress wasn't the only noteworthy aspect about her post. The Republican also slipped in shots of Don. Jr, a fellow speaker at the event, into her roundup.
But unlike the Patriot Day's Freedom Fest, where she showed them standing in a romantic pose, the body language between them at the youth fest was more considerably more icy. In fact, Guilfoyle dedicated only one slot of her slideshow to herself and Don Jr posing together, and even then, they used Christian Collins, the president of the summit, as a buffer. "What a great experience it was speaking at the Texas Youth Summit on Friday!" she wrote in a caption that noticeably left out Don Jr.'s inclusion, though she did tag him. Basically, Guilfoyle is totally sending mixed signals amid the chit-chat.
Did Kimberly Guilfoyle know about Don Jr.'s companion?
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. may have decided to ignore their relationship gossip. However, a source who spoke with the Daily Mail has revealed that she may not have known that he was entertaining the woman, who has since been identified as Bettina Anderson. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," they shared. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably." They continued, "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." They also alleged that Don Jr. made no effort to hide things. "He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way."
The source also shared some eye-opening things about the state of their engagement. "What happens now is anyone's guess ... She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her," they continued, implying that Guilfoyle has become the "odd woman out" among the Trump clan. If true, she's certainly done her best to not feed into this narrative, as her Instagram feed, aside from shots of her sometimes peculiar fashion choices, has primarily become a billboard to support Donald Trump's political campaign. From screenshots of the former president's social media posts to "takedowns" of Vice President Kamala Harris, Guilfoyle is obviously 100% team Trump, with zero signs of slowing down.
Yeah, it'd be pretty awkward if their romance didn't survive 2024.