Megyn Kelly's Face Transformation From Media Pundit To MAGAland
Media personality Megyn Kelly seems to have booked a one-way trip straight to MAGAland and her face card is certainly paying the price. Like many of the people integrated into Trump's posse of supporters, Kelly seems to be slowly falling victim to the dreaded MAGA face trend. Considering her tumultuous and topsy-turvy relationship with President Donald Trump, it's difficult to tell if she'll ever be officially part of the MAGAland crowd, but her face is certainly on the way there.
Her facial transformation is ironic considering that Kelly famously enjoys commenting on other people's looks. It appears that no celebrity with a nip and tuck is safe around Kelly, as she has no problem calling them out. But while her commentary might be pointing out the obvious in terms of celebrity facial transformations, it's not easy to ignore her own as well.
Kelly has consistently denied getting any work done to her face, but when comparing photos, the difference is palpable and can't be credited to aging alone. Kelly's cheekbones certainly make more of a statement on her face now than they ever have before. Her cheeks are perfectly rounded out, making her face appear plump and youthful. It's also worth noting that Kelly seems to opt to smile with her mouth closed instead of showing off her teeth, perhaps a side effect of getting juiced up.
Are Megyn Kelly's comments on other people's looks hypocritical?
This new look could be thanks to Botox, according to Dr. Richard Westreich, a plastic surgeon quoted by The US Sun. He also observed that Kelly most likely experienced a "pretty terrible rhinoplasty," due to her uneven nostrils. It seems that she might have gotten some additional work done to even things out. In her younger years, Kelly's nose appeared more crooked and prominent on her face. Considering all of this, her call-out directed at "The Boys" actress Erin Moriarty on an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" about Moriarty's "pencil"-looking nose job seems rather hypocritical.
It seems like Kelly is headed in the direction of Kellyanne Conway, whose "MAGA face" transformation consisted of plump cheeks and no fine lines or wrinkles in sight — in other words, her face appears to be completely hoisted to the gods. Things could be worse, however. One of the highlights of the epitome of Mar-a-Lago face is Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ambassador to Greece and onetime Donald Trump Jr. fiancee whose face appears to be completely stretched, tightened, and ever-changing. Kelly is clearly not at that point yet, and who knows if her alleged facial tune-ups will ever be something she'll admit to.