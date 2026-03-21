Megyn Kelly's Face Transformation From Media Pundit To MAGAland

Media personality Megyn Kelly seems to have booked a one-way trip straight to MAGAland and her face card is certainly paying the price. Like many of the people integrated into Trump's posse of supporters, Kelly seems to be slowly falling victim to the dreaded MAGA face trend. Considering her tumultuous and topsy-turvy relationship with President Donald Trump, it's difficult to tell if she'll ever be officially part of the MAGAland crowd, but her face is certainly on the way there.

Her facial transformation is ironic considering that Kelly famously enjoys commenting on other people's looks. It appears that no celebrity with a nip and tuck is safe around Kelly, as she has no problem calling them out. But while her commentary might be pointing out the obvious in terms of celebrity facial transformations, it's not easy to ignore her own as well.

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Kelly has consistently denied getting any work done to her face, but when comparing photos, the difference is palpable and can't be credited to aging alone. Kelly's cheekbones certainly make more of a statement on her face now than they ever have before. Her cheeks are perfectly rounded out, making her face appear plump and youthful. It's also worth noting that Kelly seems to opt to smile with her mouth closed instead of showing off her teeth, perhaps a side effect of getting juiced up.