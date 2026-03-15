Melania Trump's Worst-Dressed Moments During Trump's First Term

Over the years, Melania Trump has built a reputation as one of the most stylish and elegant first ladies in recent history. Regardless of your politics, you can't deny that she looks great and has impeccable taste and sense of style. But that's not to say she always gets it right. Over time, the first lady has given us plenty of controversial fashion moments to talk about (remember her viral Zara jacket?) and outfits that have totally missed the mark.

Over the course of Donald Trump's first term as president, Melania had her fair share of terrible fashion moments. In 2016, she opened up about her no-fuss approach to fashion in a rare interview with Elle. "I don't find it to be challenging," Melania said. "I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in it." She knows which styles work for her and sticks to that. "I'm always focused on pieces that have superior cut and I tend to like color," she adds. "My style has stayed pretty consistent over the years. I wear what I like and what is appropriate for the occasion."

And for the most part, that last bit is true. But history shows the FLOTUS doesn't always wear the most appropriate — or the most unflattering outfits — at that. Here are Melania's worst-dressed moments during Donald's first term.