Melania Trump's Worst-Dressed Moments During Trump's First Term
Over the years, Melania Trump has built a reputation as one of the most stylish and elegant first ladies in recent history. Regardless of your politics, you can't deny that she looks great and has impeccable taste and sense of style. But that's not to say she always gets it right. Over time, the first lady has given us plenty of controversial fashion moments to talk about (remember her viral Zara jacket?) and outfits that have totally missed the mark.
Over the course of Donald Trump's first term as president, Melania had her fair share of terrible fashion moments. In 2016, she opened up about her no-fuss approach to fashion in a rare interview with Elle. "I don't find it to be challenging," Melania said. "I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in it." She knows which styles work for her and sticks to that. "I'm always focused on pieces that have superior cut and I tend to like color," she adds. "My style has stayed pretty consistent over the years. I wear what I like and what is appropriate for the occasion."
And for the most part, that last bit is true. But history shows the FLOTUS doesn't always wear the most appropriate — or the most unflattering outfits — at that. Here are Melania's worst-dressed moments during Donald's first term.
That one time she dressed like a McDonald's employee
Arriving from a trip to Camp David with Donald Trump in September 2017, Melania Trump looked far from the fashion icon many deem her to be in her tacky outfit. Here, she was photographed returning to the White House in a red Calvin Klein shirt with long sleeves and gold trim lining her chest pockets and shoulders. She completed the look with jeans, a pair of nude ballet flats, sunglasses, and a beige Hermès Birkin. To be fair, that shirt was nearly impossible to style and should've stayed buried in the closet, but Melania's attempt was tragic nonetheless. She looked like a McDonald's employee — all that's missing was a hat and a name tag on her chest.
Her state dinner dress gave mother of the bride vibes
In April 2018, Donald and Melania Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his much older wife Brigitte Macron for a state dinner at the White House. Matching Donald's tux, Melania chose a sparkly Chanel number with no sleeves and a conservative boat-style neckline. Her dress also featured a lace fabric with stones on her chest and along the hemline, as well as front pockets. Fun fact: the piece was originally made as a jumpsuit as part of Chanel's 2018 Spring Haute Collection. Only, it didn't look so flattering and elegant once worn by Melania.
Melania's trousers created an unfortunate illusion
While walking the White House grounds with Donald Trump, fresh from a surprise trip to Iraq to visit military troops, Melania Trump was spotted wearing a strange outfit that had plenty of viewers doing a double-take in December 2018. Seen in the above pic, she sported a green belted coat with dark sunglasses and brown leather pants that matched the color of her legs and flats. Hence, from afar, it seemed as though the FLOTUS was wearing nothing underneath her velvet jacket, but a closer inspection revealed that she was, in fact, not naked. Aside from that, the silhouette also threw off her proportions, resulting in Melania looking short and stubby in the photos.
Her patent leather coat made it look like she was wearing a garbage bag
At the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Melania Trump turned heads in a shiny Theodore Scanlan trench coat that, at first glance, made it look like she was wearing a giant garbage bag. Made of patent leather, the coat featured a belt and a pointed collar with a glossy sheen that gave it a futuristic and plastic-like look. She had it tied around her waist and accessorized with a pair of black knee-high boots. While it most definitely could've been a serve, many couldn't resist poking fun at how much it looked like a plastic bag. "Melania rocking that trash bag swag," one wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, while another person joked, "She's dressed like an SS Storm Trooper."
Melania's Halloween look was especially frumpy
For Halloween 2020, Donald and Melania Trump hosted a trick-or-treat party on the South Lawn of the White House for neighborhood kids, children of healthcare and other essential workers, and military families. The first lady dressed as a pumpkin in her orange suede Prada dress with long sleeves and a looser fit. Not only was the dress unflattering, but it also left Melania looking a little too orange and burnt — like Donald. She paired it with a brown leather skirt and matching heels from Christian Louboutin.
Why was Melania dressed like a bat?
In December 2020, Donald and Melania Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., from Florida, where they chose to skip their annual Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, which the Trumps have traditionally hosted for decades. The couple was photographed walking around the White House with Melania dressed like a bat in her gray Balenciaga checked wool coat. At least she looked cozy? She styled it with black calfskin boots from Dior, oversized black YSL sunglasses, and a pair of leather gloves. Here's where a belt would've been a great addition to snatch up her waist and create a more flattering silhouette.
Melania aged herself with her farewell dress
Grandma Melania? In January 2021, Donald and Melania Trump left Washington, D.C., for Mar-a-Lago on the last day of his administration ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. Stepping off Air Force One for the last time, Melania arrived in a loose caftan-style dress that looked more grandmotherly than glamorous (sorry!). It had a hexagon pattern in blue, orange, and cream with a high neckline and long sleeves. The dress was a stark contrast to the black Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana ensemble the former fashion model wore as Donald delivered his final remarks before officially leaving office. Not exactly a strong finish to her stint as first lady, if you ask us!