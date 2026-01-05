The Absolute Worst-Dressed At Trump & Melania's Mar-A-Lago NYE Party

Every year, Donald Trump and Melania Trump gather their closest friends and political allies at their famous Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida to ring in the New Year with booze, music, and good food. And every year, the exclusive soirée becomes one of Palm Beach's most talked-about and anticipated events — everyone from Martha Stewart to Tiger Woods to Serena Williams has attended the Trumps' glitzy New Year's Eve bash. And more often than not, there's at least one or two attendees who make fashion choices that are... memorable, to say the least.

This year, Prez Donald decided to go with the same old outfit he's worn at last year's event as well as the year before that (which is to say, predictable!). On the other hand, First Lady Melania dared to switch things up with a totally different look this time around. She stole glances and turned heads in a sparkly figure-hugging dress resembling a disco ball, perfect for New Year's Eve. It had a slim belt to accentuate her waist, and she added a pair of metallic Louboutin heels to match (based on the red soles of her shoes). Not only did it show off her curves, but the silver number also made her bleached blonde hair and fresh tan pop, giving her an effortless glow.

The presidential couple was joined by their only son together, Barron Trump, whose handsome NYE look had his followers and admirers going gaga. Donald's namesake son, Don Jr., was also there, of course, along with his soon-to-be-bride, Bettina Anderson, as were Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump. Notably absent, however, were some familiar faces in the MAGA world, including vice president JD Vance and his wife, Usha. But anyway, there are enough questionable outfits at this year's festivities to give us plenty to talk about.