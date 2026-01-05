The Absolute Worst-Dressed At Trump & Melania's Mar-A-Lago NYE Party
Every year, Donald Trump and Melania Trump gather their closest friends and political allies at their famous Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida to ring in the New Year with booze, music, and good food. And every year, the exclusive soirée becomes one of Palm Beach's most talked-about and anticipated events — everyone from Martha Stewart to Tiger Woods to Serena Williams has attended the Trumps' glitzy New Year's Eve bash. And more often than not, there's at least one or two attendees who make fashion choices that are... memorable, to say the least.
This year, Prez Donald decided to go with the same old outfit he's worn at last year's event as well as the year before that (which is to say, predictable!). On the other hand, First Lady Melania dared to switch things up with a totally different look this time around. She stole glances and turned heads in a sparkly figure-hugging dress resembling a disco ball, perfect for New Year's Eve. It had a slim belt to accentuate her waist, and she added a pair of metallic Louboutin heels to match (based on the red soles of her shoes). Not only did it show off her curves, but the silver number also made her bleached blonde hair and fresh tan pop, giving her an effortless glow.
The presidential couple was joined by their only son together, Barron Trump, whose handsome NYE look had his followers and admirers going gaga. Donald's namesake son, Don Jr., was also there, of course, along with his soon-to-be-bride, Bettina Anderson, as were Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump. Notably absent, however, were some familiar faces in the MAGA world, including vice president JD Vance and his wife, Usha. But anyway, there are enough questionable outfits at this year's festivities to give us plenty to talk about.
Jeanine Pirro
Jeanine Pirro's look for Donald and Melania Trump's New Year's Eve party was much more fitting for the red carpet than the holiday soiree itself. For the event, she wore a baby blue sequined gown that screamed mother of the bride vibes with its tacky design and unflattering silhouette. She had a matching fabric to go with the dress as if a blanket was thrown around her shoulders. On social media, viewers quickly poked fun at Pirro's odd accessory choice. "Who wore it better: Jeanine Pirro arriving at Mar-a-Lago or a display area at the last Bed Bath and Beyond?" one user asked on X, formerly Twitter. The answer was unanimous; everyone agreed that the Bed Bath and Beyond display pulled off the look much better.
Who wore it better: Jeanine Pirro arriving at Mar-a-Lago or a display area at the last Bed Bath and Beyond pic.twitter.com/ASlsK2AD33
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 1, 2026
Lara Trump
Was Lara Trump's outfit for Donald and Melania Trump's annual New Year's bash considered suitable for the occasion? Yes, but we have some notes. First off, this silhouette is confusing with all its asymmetrical cuts and mismatched sleeves that make it hard to tell exactly what the dress is aiming for. The color, though gorgeous, didn't work on her tan as well and made the president's daughter-in-law look completely washed out. Perhaps if the dress had gone all the way down to the floor and the sleeves had matched, it might have looked more chic and elegant on Lara. But overall, it's a hard pass.
Pete Hegseth's wife
Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, joined the U.S. Secretary of War at the Trumps' annual year-end party in a silver sparkly dress that wasn't too far off from Melania's outfit. The only thing throwing us off, though, is how cheap her ensemble looked compared to Melania's more structured, elevated frock. As seen above in the image shared by Marco Rubio's wife, Jeanette, Rauchet's dress had uneven stitching and exposed lining from her neck down to her chest. We don't know for sure whether that is intentional, but it certainly came across as tacky and low-budget. The gown featured a plunging neckline and caps along the shoulders, and she completed the look with a dainty diamond necklace and a pair of crystal drop earrings.
Rudy Giuliani
Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump's longtime ally, Rudy Giuliani, channeled St. Nicholas in his red and white tux at Trump's annual holiday bash. Arriving at the red carpet solo, he sported an off-white jacket over a red vest and a tiny bow to match. Honestly, it would have been cute if it wasn't tacky, but we appreciate Giuliano for daring to try something new instead of simply recycling last year's outfit (we're looking at you, Trump). He might want to stick to more classic, timeless suits going forward, though.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew all the way from the Middle East to Palm Beach, Florida, to ring in the New Year at Donald and Melania Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. He was joined by his wife, Sara Netanyahu, who seemingly ignored the memo about the evening's dress code and showed up in a simple, rather boring look. An educator and licensed psychologist, Sara wore a no-frills burgundy dress with crystals lining her neck and the edge of her sleeves. She paired her dress with a beige bag (perfect for dinner dates or bringing to work, not formal parties) and matching nude heels. Next to Melania, she looked totally underdressed.
Dan Scavino's fiancee
Dan Scavino, a deputy chief of staff and one of Donald Trump's longest and most loyal advisers, was present, too. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and soon-to-be wife, Erin Elmore, to whom Scavino recently got engaged following his 2018 divorce from his ex-wife, Jennifer Nathan. The pair walked the red carpet together in matching formal looks; Scavino in a navy blue suit and Elmore in a winter jacket over a nude-colored dress that unfortunately came off as tacky. Her Republican makeup and Mar-A-Lago aesthetic certainly didn't do her any favors, either. But hey, congrats to these two on their engagement.