The Ridiculous Task Trump Reportedly Makes Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Do
As the executive assistant to the president, Natalie Harp surely has plenty of tasks to address throughout the day. The former television presenter turned presidential aide appears to do an excellent job at providing unwavering dedication and support to Donald Trump. Harp has remained by Trump's side for a few years now and has since worked diligently on his social media pages, and she seems to be the main point of contact if anyone needs to speak to Trump and is not able to reach him directly. While these errands may seem relatively basic, Harp has also taken on another job that is very specific and honestly, quite odd.
One of Harp's most ridiculous chores is to provide Trump with a consistent flow of positive news stories about himself throughout the day. In order to do this, she must lug around a portable mini printer with her everywhere she goes to print out articles for him to read. This information comes from Michael Wolff, Trump's biographer, from his book, "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America." In an excerpt released by Vanity Fair, Wolff details that Harp will provide Trump with various printed articles of her selection throughout the day, even while Trump is out golfing. Wolff writes, "hers (Harp's) was solely a good-news printer — and she, a worshipful acolyte."
Natalie Harp's dutiful admiration for Donald Trump borders on obsessive
Beyond the dystopian nature of curating "positive vibes only" for the president to read about throughout the day, Natalie Harp's journey to the White House has been a long time in the making. From claiming that Trump saved her life due to the "Right to Try" law to working as his steadfast assistant, Harp has not been shy about her admiration. Several rumors have formed surrounding the blonde aide's odd behavior. In fact, she documented her love for Trump in various letters she wrote to him. Harp's writing borders on obsessive, detailing that she views Trump as her "Guardian and Protector in this Life," (via The New York Times).
It appears that her odes expressed so much love that it began to strike concern amongst Trump's posse. On that topic, Michael Wolff writes in his Vanity Fair excerpt that, "the Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior." Of course, Donald Trump didn't mind the adoration and didn't find them to be troubling, simply stating that Harp "just loves her president," as Wolff reported. It seems that the intense passion behind Harp's support for Trump have sparked affair rumors between the two that are certainly difficult to ignore.