The Ridiculous Task Trump Reportedly Makes Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Do

As the executive assistant to the president, Natalie Harp surely has plenty of tasks to address throughout the day. The former television presenter turned presidential aide appears to do an excellent job at providing unwavering dedication and support to Donald Trump. Harp has remained by Trump's side for a few years now and has since worked diligently on his social media pages, and she seems to be the main point of contact if anyone needs to speak to Trump and is not able to reach him directly. While these errands may seem relatively basic, Harp has also taken on another job that is very specific and honestly, quite odd.

One of Harp's most ridiculous chores is to provide Trump with a consistent flow of positive news stories about himself throughout the day. In order to do this, she must lug around a portable mini printer with her everywhere she goes to print out articles for him to read. This information comes from Michael Wolff, Trump's biographer, from his book, "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America." In an excerpt released by Vanity Fair, Wolff details that Harp will provide Trump with various printed articles of her selection throughout the day, even while Trump is out golfing. Wolff writes, "hers (Harp's) was solely a good-news printer — and she, a worshipful acolyte."