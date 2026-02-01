6 Rumors About Donald Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp We Can't Ignore

Donald Trump has made no secret of the fact that he loves being surrounded by beautiful women, but one aide has proved particularly controversial. That'd be Natalie Harp — a devotee so dedicated to the president that even officials are said to have found her behavior troubling.

When Harp began working with the president, she got herself into his good graces by showing up for work with a portable printer, which she'd use to print news about the president on the fly. According to an insider who spoke with "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power" author Alex Isenstadt, Trump was playing golf in Aberdeen, Scotland when Harp happened upon something he had to see, right that second. "Nearby, an aide took in the scene," Isenstadt wrote (via the Daily Mail). "A black clad figure was chasing after the former and possibly future leader of the free world. And they were booking it. Was that Natalie?"

As amusing as her antics might be, some in Trump's camp are uneasy about all this. As reported in an excerpt from Michael Wolff's "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America" published by Vanity Fair, many of the articles she'd print for her boss came from seriously dubious sources — some even from his fan sites — and Trump would be so thrilled to see them that he'd have her send them to everyone from journalists to U.S. representatives. According to Wolff, those on the receiving end became increasingly concerned by the sheer volume they were being sent. And it wouldn't be the last time they'd find themselves worried by Trump's relationship with Harp.