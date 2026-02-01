6 Rumors About Donald Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp We Can't Ignore
Donald Trump has made no secret of the fact that he loves being surrounded by beautiful women, but one aide has proved particularly controversial. That'd be Natalie Harp — a devotee so dedicated to the president that even officials are said to have found her behavior troubling.
When Harp began working with the president, she got herself into his good graces by showing up for work with a portable printer, which she'd use to print news about the president on the fly. According to an insider who spoke with "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power" author Alex Isenstadt, Trump was playing golf in Aberdeen, Scotland when Harp happened upon something he had to see, right that second. "Nearby, an aide took in the scene," Isenstadt wrote (via the Daily Mail). "A black clad figure was chasing after the former and possibly future leader of the free world. And they were booking it. Was that Natalie?"
As amusing as her antics might be, some in Trump's camp are uneasy about all this. As reported in an excerpt from Michael Wolff's "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America" published by Vanity Fair, many of the articles she'd print for her boss came from seriously dubious sources — some even from his fan sites — and Trump would be so thrilled to see them that he'd have her send them to everyone from journalists to U.S. representatives. According to Wolff, those on the receiving end became increasingly concerned by the sheer volume they were being sent. And it wouldn't be the last time they'd find themselves worried by Trump's relationship with Harp.
Some were concerned by Natalie's letters to Trump
Printing things is one thing, but, according to those in the know, Natalie Harp was furnishing the president with original work, too. Several media outlets have published portions of Harp's letters, and they certainly paint a concerning picture. The New York Times quoted one as gushing, "You are all that matters to me." The Daily Mail, meanwhile, included excerpts of one where she'd penned, in part, "I want to bring you joy ... to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk 'work.'" The same outlet also shared that she wrote that her boss was her "Guardian and Protector in this life."
Michael Wolff's "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America" features a longer excerpt of yet another letter, which included a request by Harp to be corrected when Trump saw fit, even insisting that he curse at her if necessary. "No one knows or cares about me more," she wrote. In the same letter, Harp also mused that her late father would be thrilled to know she travelled with Trump to places like Scotland. Harp had ended the letter off by paraphrasing "Pride and Prejudice." "To modify a classic, 'I could not have parted with you, to anyone less worthy' — and, I will add, it is I who is unworthy. Always, Natalie."
Unsurprisingly, not everyone was impressed by her literary references. According to Wolff, the Secret Service was particularly unnerved by these letters, and, according to Alex Isenstadt's "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," some of Trump's other aides have taken to calling her "Alex Forrest" – the name of the stalker Glenn Close portrayed in "Fatal Attraction."
Natalie reportedly moved into a locker room to be closer to Donald Trump
Natalie Harp's worrying behavior reportedly didn't end at those letters, either. Far from it, sources also told Michael Wolff that she had gone as far as moving into a locker room to stay close to him. Yes, really.
According to insiders who spoke with Wolff, when Trump's 2024 campaign set up their headquarters at his Bedminster golf course, those already concerned about Harp's behavior tried to ice her out by not organizing a place for her to stay. However, Harp turned out to be more resourceful than they had anticipated. First, she found a way to relocate to a housekeeper's room. For someone eager enough to chase after the president's golf cart, though, that was further than she was willing to be from his quarters. So, just like that, she relocated to the ladies' locker room. That wasn't a short-term fix, either. According to Wolff's sources, she remained there all summer long.
That's one way to get everyone to stop calling you Alex Forrest, right? It's not clear if this marked the exact moment the Secret Service started believing she could be a danger not just to others but also herself, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was.
Natalie Harp has been caught in typically off-limits areas
Sleeping in the locker room at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster wasn't the only time Natalie Harp reportedly went to extreme lengths to be closer to Donald Trump's private quarters. On the contrary, insiders have said that she's also been spotted around the president's personal rooms — and on more than one occasion, too.
In one instance, after the Trump rally shooting saw the then-candidate secretly flown home on Steve Witkoff's plane rather than his own, Harp was said to have started exploring Trump Force One. In "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," Alex Isenstadt wrote, "During the flight, she had wandered into the ex-president's empty bedroom ... Staffers were shocked: It was an area of Trump Force One they didn't dare venture into." Granted, it's likely Harp didn't think those same limitations applied to her. After all, Isenstadt also said she had been very upset that she wasn't flown back on Witkoff's plane alongside her boss. "She sent Trump a text message complaining she was more important than the other staff members," the author claimed. Yikes.
In another example of Harp seemingly overstepping her position, sources told Isenstadt that she'd once made an unsanctioned appearance at Donald's personal residence at Mar-a-Lago. "There was a time when a surprised Melania Trump stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump's private quarters ... an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump's family," Isenstadt wrote. As for why she was there, she reportedly once again had documents that she wanted to deliver without delay.
Natalie may be speaking on the president's behalf
Another rumor about Natalie Harp? That she may be sharing talking points on Donald Trump's behalf. According to the insiders who spoke to Michael Wolff for "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," Harp was the aide tasked with posting on the then-candidate's Truth Social. "They were her posts," Wolff wrote.
Making matters more troubling, Wolff also wrote that there was a growing concern that some of those posts were coming more from Harp than they were from Trump. "Natalie was both rogue and yet official — with constant confusion over whether it was her voice or his; more and more, it was one voice," he added. Wolff also zoned in on Trump's fallout with former friend Kevin McCarthy, claiming that Harp had a major hand in that, too. According to the author, she'd been furious about his comments on CNBC that Trump might not be the "Strongest" Republican candidate in the 2024 election, and had personally sent damning articles about McCarthy to journalists.
While Trump's social posts have been raising eyebrows for years, some will recall that, in May 2024, a particularly concerning video was posted to his account. It claimed that, after his victory, the U.S. would become a so-called "unified reich." Unsurprisingly, the terminology was deemed disturbing by many, and even Joe Biden called out Trump for it. Soon after, Trump's camp had said a "junior aide" had shared the video — speaking on CNN, Marc Caputo said that his sources told him that Harp was the aide in question. Of course, the video was subsequently deleted, though it seems as though Harp continued to have access to the account.
Natalie is said to get super mad when she can't access Trump
It's pretty obvious that Natalie Harp is committed to getting things to Donald Trump ASAP, so it might not come as a surprise to learn that, when she can't access her boss immediately, she's said to become quite upset. In "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," Wolff described her reaction to these situations as one of "fury," again adding that the Secret Service found this to be troubling.
According to Wolff's sources, Harp was also known to come across as hostile in some of her messaging, so much so that one of the president's children raised concerns about it. "Trump's son Eric, hearing often from a weirdly authoritative and demanding Natalie giving her opinion on legal developments, took a turn at trying to tackle the situation in a set of annoyed queries to the legal team: Who is she? Who's letting her do this? Who gave her the authority? Why is she briefing on legal matters?" Wolff wrote.
All things considered, Harp seems unapologetic about being as close to the president as possible. That said, one rumor those in the know don't seem to be convinced by is that Harp could be Trump's mistress. Surprisingly, the insiders who spoke to Wolff didn't think that Trump was interested in having affairs with anyone anymore, let alone Harp. There's one perk, we guess — though we seriously doubt Melania Trump is jumping for joy after the rest of the rumored affairs he hasn't been able to shake. And we're not sure that this makes his reported dynamic with Harp any less concerning. In fact, we're almost more confused.