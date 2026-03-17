It's Time For Erika Kirk To Ditch Her Love For False Eyelashes ASAP

Erika Kirk often confuses MAGA events for beauty pageants based on how she likes her makeup — flashy and over-the-top with cakey foundation, thick strips of fake lashes, and exaggerated cheekbones (also known in the beauty world as Republican makeup). Comparisons have been drawn between Erika and Tiffany Valentine from "Bride of Chucky," along with televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. She could benefit from a major makeup overhaul, and we believe that the late Charlie Kirk's widow should start by getting rid of her false eyelashes first. In early 2026, the internet screamed hallelujah when it appeared that Erika Kirk might have finally changed her makeup routine to something less dramatic. However, the Turning Point USA CEO's appearance at the State of the Union Address on February 24, 2026, proved she just can't quit her pageant makeup.

Danielle Doyle, Erika's longtime makeup artist and the owner of Perfect Face Cosmetics, shared a closer look at Erika's SOTU makeup in a post on Instagram. While Erika's base actually looked smooth and flawless (her foundation matched her skin and she didn't look burnt or orange), her eyebrows and eye makeup clearly needed some work. Seen above, Erika's arches were too high and angular, while her falsies overpowered her face instead of highlighting her eyes. According to Doyle, she used her own brand of false eyelashes along with Covergirl's Lash Blast Fushion Water-Resistant Mascara (in case, you know, Erika got teary-eyed during President Donald Trump's address — which she did). But the lashes she chose were extra long and didn't suit Erika's eye shape, so they looked obviously fake. To be honest, they almost looked like spider legs!