It's Time For Erika Kirk To Ditch Her Love For False Eyelashes ASAP
Erika Kirk often confuses MAGA events for beauty pageants based on how she likes her makeup — flashy and over-the-top with cakey foundation, thick strips of fake lashes, and exaggerated cheekbones (also known in the beauty world as Republican makeup). Comparisons have been drawn between Erika and Tiffany Valentine from "Bride of Chucky," along with televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. She could benefit from a major makeup overhaul, and we believe that the late Charlie Kirk's widow should start by getting rid of her false eyelashes first. In early 2026, the internet screamed hallelujah when it appeared that Erika Kirk might have finally changed her makeup routine to something less dramatic. However, the Turning Point USA CEO's appearance at the State of the Union Address on February 24, 2026, proved she just can't quit her pageant makeup.
Danielle Doyle, Erika's longtime makeup artist and the owner of Perfect Face Cosmetics, shared a closer look at Erika's SOTU makeup in a post on Instagram. While Erika's base actually looked smooth and flawless (her foundation matched her skin and she didn't look burnt or orange), her eyebrows and eye makeup clearly needed some work. Seen above, Erika's arches were too high and angular, while her falsies overpowered her face instead of highlighting her eyes. According to Doyle, she used her own brand of false eyelashes along with Covergirl's Lash Blast Fushion Water-Resistant Mascara (in case, you know, Erika got teary-eyed during President Donald Trump's address — which she did). But the lashes she chose were extra long and didn't suit Erika's eye shape, so they looked obviously fake. To be honest, they almost looked like spider legs!
Erika Kirk might want to consider using individual lashes, according to an expert
According to celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer, the point of false lashes is to "open up [the] eyes" and create a fuller, more striking eye makeup look. Depending on the vibe you're aiming for, using natural-looking lashes and fake-looking ones can look just as flattering if, and only if, they're applied correctly. But personally, Bauer prefers using individual lashes over lash strips as they're much more subtle and natural-looking. "Extremely long false eyelash strips can look super dramatic, but tend to make the person and their makeup look a little dated," he told Vogue India. "Individual lashes are equally effective, but always look more natural and believable." He added, "They are definitely more time-consuming to apply, but generally look amazing every time." Using lash strips is totally fine, though, so long as they suit your eyes.
Looking at throwback photos of Erika Kirk before she met Charlie Kirk and joined the MAGA movement, the former Miss Arizona used to wear just mascara and liner to tightline her eyes. And honestly, even with less makeup on, she looked lighter and much younger! Compare that to her makeup style now, and the difference is jarring. "Get rid of [your] make up artist. The eye makeup isn't helping your cause," an Instagram user told Erika after her shocking appearance at the 2025 Fox News Patriots Awards. Another person agreed, saying, "That eye makeup looks terrible." No shade to Erika's makeup artist here, but they do have a point. And while we're at it, perhaps Erika Kirk should reconsider the extensions that have led to major stringy hair fails, too.