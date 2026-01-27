Erika Kirk's Stringy Hair Extension Fails Will Always Haunt Her
Erika Kirk has been in the spotlight, giving multiple interviews since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025. Those interviews have led to many people not only noticing her excessively long hair, but also how it often looks unkempt. When she appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" in December 2025, Erika had a frizzy hair disaster. While doing the interview remotely, she looked in dire need of conditioner as she tied back her long hair extensions, but let a portion hang freely. That part of her hair had a mind of its own and looked so frizzy that it would not be surprising to learn one of her kids had rubbed a balloon on it before she went on the air. The frayed extensions left some viewers frazzled. "Erika, BRUSH THAT FAKE HAIR OF YOURS," one X user commented.
Later that month, the Turning Point USA CEO hosted the 2025 AmericaFest. She made headlines when rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance. Knowing she would be attracting a lot of cameras that day, Erika had her hair in tacky braids reminiscent of Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones." She had her long hair pinned back with an intricate braid, and in the back, her locks were curled. The hairstyle looked plucked from medieval times, but at least plenty of care had been put into volumizing her hair, which had a bright luster.
Putting great care into managing her extensions had not always been the case for Charlie's widow. As outlined in the examples below, despite Erika having pricey hair extensions, they often look frail and stringy. On many occasions, Erika seemed to put no effort at all into her hairstyle.
Limp locks at church
After visiting the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., in January 2025, Erika Kirk posted an Instagram photo of her standing next to Charlie Kirk as he pointed to murals on the ceiling while holding one of their children. The snap was taken from the back, which caught the touching moment between Charlie and their child, but it also captured Erika's most unflattering angle. Barely anything on her was visible except her long extension-laden hair. Her blonde locks were wavy, but lacked any volume as they simply sat limply while also encompassing the whole of Erika's back.
Lightly crimped and badly split ends
In July 2025, Erika Kirk brought her daughter to a reserve to go flamingo watching. The former beauty queen wore a baggy knitted white sweater and a pair of shiny black pants as she held hands with her kid to get a better look at the pink birds. For Instagram, a camera filmed the pair from behind, and Erika's long blonde hair looked as if her extensions had just been gently placed on the top of her head. Her hair was lightly crimped and splayed across her back. It was a bright blonde on the top, and an ombre-like effect had her hair looking darker at the bottom. Even though it was obviously not her natural hair, Erika looked in desperate need of a touch-up to cut off loose ends in hopes of adding a healthier sheen to her wispy locks.
Greasy and frayed on the beach
Charlie Kirk made a touching Mother's Day Instagram post for Erika Kirk in May 2025. He included a snap of the couple on the beach with their two kids. The photo was taken from behind, in an attempt at candidness, and Erika rocked an all-black outfit while holding onto her husband's arm. Her outfit also highlighted her hair that looked in desperate need of maintenance. The extensions were especially stringy on that day, and gave off a greasy-looking quality as they clung to her back, but looked frayed at the bottom. Followers took notice of the unkempt follicles. "Wtf is wrong with her hair?" an Instagram user asked.
Damp and loose on stage
To ring in the new year in January 2025, Charlie Kirk uploaded a family pic to Instagram. As with many of their group shots, the photo was taken from behind, and this time the Kirks were walking on a stage together. Erika Kirk sported a true blue colored pantsuit, and her long blonde hair contrasted with the outfit's coloring as it cascaded down the back. This was a comparatively healthy hair day for the Turning Point USA CEO, as it appeared to have been touched up with curls. The extensions came down to the small of her back and were gathered together instead of sparsely hanging. Even with all of that, the bottom third of the hairstyle came undone and hung loosely while also appearing to still be damp.
Frizzy from brush strokes
Erika Kirk semi-addressed whether her hair was natural in an Instagram video posted in August 2024. The clip showed her seated backstage at an event as her young daughter took wild strokes with a hairbrush. "[T]hem: how do you get your hair so long?" she wrote over the clip. Kirk's hair was strewn about her shoulders and down her back as the little one made aggressive brushstrokes. Perhaps due to her daughter's unsteady brushing, Kirk's hair looked frizzy, and thin at the tips. People popped up in the comment section to debate whether the hair was aided by extensions, while others bashed the unruly look. "[S]howing off her horses tail," one trolling user wrote.
Looking wig-like and listless
Erika Kirk posted an Instagram carousel of her and Charlie Kirk bringing their kids to an Arizona Diamondbacks game in August 2025. The first slide showed Erika bent over planting a kiss on her daughter's head, as the youngster was seated on the ground near the baseball diamond. This was a return home for Erika, the Miss Arizona 2012 pageant winner, as she sported an all-black ensemble with her blonde locks draped over her back. Erika's hair was so listless that it looked as if she had grabbed a bad wig and crudely affixed it to her head. Other snaps from the upload showed that she had straightened her hair for the occasion, but from the angle of this photo, it looked in dire need of volumizing.
Loose strands stuck to shirt
At the Dealbook summit in December 2025, Erika Kirk wore a black short-sleeve sweater top with a cape overlay that had a turtleneck and was draped over her shoulders. The outfit, coupled with the backdrop, helped to accentuate her blonde hair that flowed down the left side of her top. There were light curls, but overall, the Turning Point honcho's hair looked flat. She could have benefited by tying her hair back or using some type of ploy to conceal the frizz, as the blonde strands adhered to her ensemble in noticeable fashion.