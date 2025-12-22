Erika Kirk Ends AmFest 2025 In Tacky Khaleesi Hair & Cakey Pageant Makeup

The 2025 AmericaFest conference in Phoenix was just another in the long line of MAGA events that Erika Kirk confused for a beauty pageant. Charlie Kirk's widow seemed to pull out all the stops on December 21 when she sat down to speak with Nicki Minaj at AmFest. There was an extremely awkward moment between the pair as Minaj spoke about inspiring figures in Trumpland. "Role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president," the rapper said before realizing her incredibly poor choice of words in front of a woman whose husband had actually been assassinated. To her credit, Erika took the misstep in stride. "Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun I have not heard, so you're fine," she told Minaj with a laugh.

Erika seemed eager to impress "The Pinkprint" artist, as she wore a loose-fitting golden brown blouse with the top buttons undone. The former Miss Arizona also had on a pair of billowy white pants that were so loose they resembled a blanket draped over her knees when she was seated. Erika also wore her pricey hair extensions in a unique style. She gave off serious Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones" vibes, as her long hair was tied back with an intricate braid around the top of her head, and the rest was left in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

In addition to the hair, Erika went overboard with her makeup, which harkened back to her beauty pageant days. She caked on the bronzer so much that her complexion matched her golden brown top. Erika also went heavy on the eye makeup, with excessively applied eyeshadow and mascara on her eyelash extensions. This wasn't the only time Erika's AmFest makeup was an eyesore.