Erika Kirk Ends AmFest 2025 In Tacky Khaleesi Hair & Cakey Pageant Makeup
The 2025 AmericaFest conference in Phoenix was just another in the long line of MAGA events that Erika Kirk confused for a beauty pageant. Charlie Kirk's widow seemed to pull out all the stops on December 21 when she sat down to speak with Nicki Minaj at AmFest. There was an extremely awkward moment between the pair as Minaj spoke about inspiring figures in Trumpland. "Role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president," the rapper said before realizing her incredibly poor choice of words in front of a woman whose husband had actually been assassinated. To her credit, Erika took the misstep in stride. "Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun I have not heard, so you're fine," she told Minaj with a laugh.
Erika seemed eager to impress "The Pinkprint" artist, as she wore a loose-fitting golden brown blouse with the top buttons undone. The former Miss Arizona also had on a pair of billowy white pants that were so loose they resembled a blanket draped over her knees when she was seated. Erika also wore her pricey hair extensions in a unique style. She gave off serious Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones" vibes, as her long hair was tied back with an intricate braid around the top of her head, and the rest was left in loose curls that cascaded down her back.
In addition to the hair, Erika went overboard with her makeup, which harkened back to her beauty pageant days. She caked on the bronzer so much that her complexion matched her golden brown top. Erika also went heavy on the eye makeup, with excessively applied eyeshadow and mascara on her eyelash extensions. This wasn't the only time Erika's AmFest makeup was an eyesore.
Erika Kirk's makeup earned Bride of Chucky comparisons
Days earlier at AmericaFest, Erika Kirk had leathery makeup that was unflattering for her skin tone. On December 18, Erika clearly wanted to make an impression at the first AmFest without Charlie Kirk; she rocked an eye-catching ensemble that included a sparkling gold jacket and pants combo that made her resemble a disco ball. The jacket was left open, showcasing her tight black top with a scooping neckline that put her necklaces on display.
Erika's long blond hair extensions were tied back, but she didn't opt for intricate braids that time, and instead had her locks in a loose ponytail. Before speaking to the AmFest crowd, Erika caked on the bronzer, which was unflattering from certain angles and made her appear much older than her years. She went heavy on the foundation but lighter on the eye makeup that day, and even abstained from shading in her eyebrows with a dark color.
Earlier in the month, Erika didn't show as much restraint with her beauty products. When sitting down with Bari Weiss for an interview on CBS News, Erika's makeup earned a shady comparison. She wore an all-black ensemble for the townhall-style sitdown and opted to tie her hair back. As per usual, the Turning Point USA CEO used a thick layer of bronzer, and she excessively applied blush on her cheeks. Unsurprisingly, Erika also deployed her standard smokey eyes makeup routine, while also striking multiple exaggerated facial reactions that made her seem cartoonish. Multiple people on X thought she resembled Tiffany Valentine from "Bride of Chucky" and posted side-by-side photos comparing the two. "I legit thought someone altered the og bride of chucky to look more like her," one user replied after seeing the side-by-side snaps.