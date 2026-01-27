Erika Kirk Finally Changes Her Makeup Routine & The Internet Is Screaming Hallelujah

Erika Kirk's makeup routine has received a major downgrade since she met her husband, Charlie Kirk, and became involved in right-wing politics. A former Miss Arizona, she has seemingly confused MAGA events for beauty pageants with her cakey makeup and bold, over-the-top outfits. However, a recent appearance suggested that Erika may have finally changed her makeup style from full-on glam to a softer, more natural look, and people are grateful. On January 21, 2026, the conservative podcaster and Turning Point USA CEO came out to speak at the bizarrely named Make Heaven Crowded Tour in Los Angeles, California, after several weeks of being MIA at MAGA events.

Erika Kirk is in L.A. on the first stop of her 30 city revival tour instead of with her children. What a snooze fest.pic.twitter.com/u9YKw0kpZK — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) January 23, 2026

Unlike her past outings, Erika opted for a black satin jumpsuit and sneakers rather than her usual flashy suits and towering heels. Her hair, which she normally wears either braided or curled, was unstyled and parted off-center. She still kept the fake lashes on, of course, but this time, she went easy on the eyeliner and mascara, notably toning down the Mar-a-Lago face vibe.

The shift didn't go unnoticed. "Erika really turned down her look for the Make Heaven Crowded tour," one person noted on X. "No pyro, no sequins, no tears. Although she denies it, she's listening." Another person on Instagram thought that she was glowing despite the softened look. A third user, meanwhile, suggested that Erika might have avoided the fake-mourning and grifting accusations if she'd dialed back the theatrics early on. "If she had looked and spoken like this from the start, she probably wouldn't be in the pickle she is now," the person wrote on Instagram, referring to the backlash Erika has faced since her husband was shot and killed.