Erika Kirk Finally Changes Her Makeup Routine & The Internet Is Screaming Hallelujah
Erika Kirk's makeup routine has received a major downgrade since she met her husband, Charlie Kirk, and became involved in right-wing politics. A former Miss Arizona, she has seemingly confused MAGA events for beauty pageants with her cakey makeup and bold, over-the-top outfits. However, a recent appearance suggested that Erika may have finally changed her makeup style from full-on glam to a softer, more natural look, and people are grateful. On January 21, 2026, the conservative podcaster and Turning Point USA CEO came out to speak at the bizarrely named Make Heaven Crowded Tour in Los Angeles, California, after several weeks of being MIA at MAGA events.
Erika Kirk is in L.A. on the first stop of her 30 city revival tour instead of with her children. What a snooze fest.pic.twitter.com/u9YKw0kpZK
— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) January 23, 2026
Unlike her past outings, Erika opted for a black satin jumpsuit and sneakers rather than her usual flashy suits and towering heels. Her hair, which she normally wears either braided or curled, was unstyled and parted off-center. She still kept the fake lashes on, of course, but this time, she went easy on the eyeliner and mascara, notably toning down the Mar-a-Lago face vibe.
The shift didn't go unnoticed. "Erika really turned down her look for the Make Heaven Crowded tour," one person noted on X. "No pyro, no sequins, no tears. Although she denies it, she's listening." Another person on Instagram thought that she was glowing despite the softened look. A third user, meanwhile, suggested that Erika might have avoided the fake-mourning and grifting accusations if she'd dialed back the theatrics early on. "If she had looked and spoken like this from the start, she probably wouldn't be in the pickle she is now," the person wrote on Instagram, referring to the backlash Erika has faced since her husband was shot and killed.
Erika has responded to her critics
Like with many women in MAGA circles, Erika Kirk wasn't immune to the so-called Republican makeup trend that has grown increasingly popular in recent years. Her thick, cakey makeup has inspired plenty of memes and sparked shady comparisons to the late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, and even to the titular "Bride of Chucky" character, Tiffany Valentine. "It's really just the makeup. I feel like every time I see an interview her eyes get darker and darker," someone wrote on X under a side-by-side of Erika and Chucky's bride. "I was trying to think of a picture, but this is perfect."
Erika Kirk looks exactly like the Bride of Chucky pic.twitter.com/RaRc9GLzL4
— MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) December 13, 2025
Speaking at TPUSA's Make Heaven Crowded tour in January 2026, Erika had a strong response to those who like poking fun at her style and appearance. At one point during her speech, she referred to a Washington Post article questioning her fashion choices and the intentions behind them. "If you are now attacking a widow's attire, like, that's where we're at," says Erika, who explained that she's someone who values practicality and comfort — even going as far as to claim she's a "sneakerhead" — over style. This seems to be contradicted by her overwhelmingly glammed-up aesthetic and her inappropriate leather outfits.
Erika continued nonetheless. "I just wear what I wear because it's comfortable. I don't have a stylist. Like, I don't really care. I just am myself," she stressed. Erika proceeded to tell the Washington Post writer to "go touch some grass," much to the delight of her audience. "Take a walk in nature. Charlie loved to hike. Like, maybe take up hiking as a hobby?" Given her toned-down appearance, something tells us the commentary (and the social media backlash) has weighed on Charlie Kirk's wife more than she lets on.