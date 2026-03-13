Stars From Family Ties You Didn't Know Died

Decades have passed since River Phoenix completed work on what would be his final film role — the thriller "Dark Blood" — in 1993 (although the film wasn't released until the 2010s). And it has been even longer since his 1986 breakout in Rob Reiner's coming-of-age classic "Stand By Me." However, his legacy as one of the finest young actors of the '80s and '90s continues to be felt today. Just before he won hearts with the latter performance, though, Phoenix appeared in an episode of "Family Ties."

Phoenix, who was just 15 at the time, played Eugene Forbes in the Season 4 episode "My Tutor" — a 13-year-old tutor charged with helping Michael J. Fox's Alex (who was considerably older) improve his advanced geometry grade. Along the way, Eugene becomes infatuated with Alex's younger sister, Jennifer Keaton (Tina Yothers).

Tragically, on Halloween night in 1993, Phoenix collapsed outside of The Viper Room in West Hollywood and ultimately died at the age of 23. Two weeks later, his death was ruled to be the result of a drug overdose by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office following an autopsy. Years later, in 2022, Fox recalled Phoenix inviting him to his house for barbecue while the former was filming 1991's "Doc Hollywood," an act of kindness he believes stemmed from a pep talk he gave Phoenix on the set of "Family Ties." "He really knew how to be an actor, but he was struggling on this one scene," Fox told People, adding that he encouraged Phoenix to stick with it, despite the general weirdness of show business.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).