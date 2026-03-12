Pam Bondi's Move Becomes A Punchline For The Noem-Lewandowski Affair Rumors
Attorney General Pam Bondi's recent move seems to be fanning the flames of affair rumours between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski. Bondi recently left her Washington, D.C. apartment for a secure military base (in officers' quarters, no less). This move follows increased threats towards Bondi following her unfortunate handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case (including the fact that the files have yet to be fully released) and the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, the toppled Venezuelan president. Bondi isn't the only one in Donald Trump's administration who had to be relocated to a military base for their safety.
Due to media harassment, Kristi Noem, the recently fired Secretary of Homeland Security, was relocated to a house typically used by the Coast Guard. This was confirmed by the DHS through a statement given to The Independent last August. Now that Bondi seems to have joined in on the military base housing trend (which also includes Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller), it appears that Bondi and Noem could be neighbors, but Bondi might actually be a third wheel. The public took to X to comment on this development, which they connected to the rumor that Noem and DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski are currently coupled up (and cuddled up in their alleged shared Coast Guard home). "Did she move into the Coast Guard Comander's house with Noem and Lewandoski?" an X user questioned.
It appears that nothing can stop people from keeping the Noem-Lewandowski rumor mill running
While previous reports claimed that Kristi Noem was staying in a residence typically used by the Commandant of the Coast Guard, Noem recently denied this. "I'm in a Coast Guard House, but not the Commandant's house. The Commandant is in his house," she said earlier this month (via The Hill). She also denied reports that she's living there rent-free.
While it's unclear if they're on the same military base — there are 24 military bases and installations in the metro D.C. area — people are having a blast imagining Noem and Pam Bondi bonding as neighbors. One X user commented on a cute image of the two women: "Oooo, now Pam can be besties with Kristi. They can day drink, watch Oprah, do their toes together..." And while there's also no evidence that Corey Lewandowski and Noem are having an affair, let alone living together, people seem to think they're a package deal.
Rumors of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski date back to 2016. Noem was recently questioned about it during the hearing that led to Trump firing her as DHS secretary. "I am shocked we're going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee," Noem said (via USA Today). It seems that this rumor is something Noem and Lewandowski cannot escape.