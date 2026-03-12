Pam Bondi's Move Becomes A Punchline For The Noem-Lewandowski Affair Rumors

Attorney General Pam Bondi's recent move seems to be fanning the flames of affair rumours between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski. Bondi recently left her Washington, D.C. apartment for a secure military base (in officers' quarters, no less). This move follows increased threats towards Bondi following her unfortunate handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case (including the fact that the files have yet to be fully released) and the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, the toppled Venezuelan president. Bondi isn't the only one in Donald Trump's administration who had to be relocated to a military base for their safety.

Due to media harassment, Kristi Noem, the recently fired Secretary of Homeland Security, was relocated to a house typically used by the Coast Guard. This was confirmed by the DHS through a statement given to The Independent last August. Now that Bondi seems to have joined in on the military base housing trend (which also includes Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller), it appears that Bondi and Noem could be neighbors, but Bondi might actually be a third wheel. The public took to X to comment on this development, which they connected to the rumor that Noem and DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski are currently coupled up (and cuddled up in their alleged shared Coast Guard home). "Did she move into the Coast Guard Comander's house with Noem and Lewandoski?" an X user questioned.