Kristi Noem's Rumored Affair Has Her Husband's Family In A Meltdown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kristi Noem's marriage to Bryon Noem is basically a bag of red flags. The biggest is, of course, the not-so-secret affair rumors between her and Corey Lewandowski, which have completely overshadowed her actual marriage. Because Kristi and Lewandowski work within the Trump administration, the media has been unrelenting in its quest to figure out whether the pair have actually been cheating on their respective spouses for years.

It hasn't helped that several anonymous accounts have come forward in the new book by reporter Julia Ainsley, "Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump's Mass Immigration Project." One person claimed (via The Atlantic), "They don't hide it." Unfortunately for all parties involved, despite Noem's dismissal from her position in the Department of Homeland Security, it will probably be a while before the net moves on to other gossip. This includes Bryon's family, who have strong opinions about his marriage to Kristi.

The New York Post consulted with some of Bryon's relatives, and the consensus among them appears to be that the affair timeline between Kristi and Lewandowski is real. As for why Bryon has decided to stick things out? Well, it's because of his faith. "He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do," said one of his family members. "So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now."

The family member continued, "I think it's him honoring the calling from God. But it seems like there would be some limit to that." Oh, and Bryon's family reportedly isn't Kristi's biggest fan. "She's not the same girl — we used to be close friends," said another about her personality.