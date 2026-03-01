Damning Rumors About Kristi Noem's Relationship With Her Husband

Kristi Noem's marriage has been the talk of the town for years, but unfortunately for the Secretary of Homeland Security, wild rumors continue to proliferate. Between the never-ending claims that she and aide Corey Lewandowski are having an affair and the fact that Kristi and her husband don't seem to have cohabited in years, there's a lot to unpack. By now, most people are well aware of the speculation that Kristi has long been unfaithful to her husband, Bryon Noem. The timeline of the Kristi Noem-Corey Lewandowski affair claims stretches way back to 2019, though reports of their alleged entanglement only began doing the rounds proper in 2021, with an unnamed insider dishing to conservative outlet American Greatness, "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair an 'open secret.'"

Kristi swiftly denied that on X, formerly known as Twitter, and for a short while, the chatter died down. But, two years later, another damning report emerged, this time from the Daily Mail. Among the shocking claims made in that article was that Kristi and Lewandowski regularly behaved inappropriately on work trips (even allegedly booking hotel rooms together), and that their PDA was so overt that strangers actually assumed they were married.

Unfortunately for Kristi, the new article derailed her original defense, which was that American Greatness's claims were: "Based on a falsehood that [women] can't achieve anything without a man's help." Even Megyn Kelly, who previously backed her up, believing the then-Governor of South Dakota's denials, posited in an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that if the Daily Mail was running a story about an affair, "You're probably having an affair [...] As sort of 'tabloidy' as some people believe they are, they really are fact-based, and they don't like getting sued."