Before & After Pics Prove Pam Bondi's Apparent Lip Flip Changed Her Entire Look

Pam Bondi's look is only somewhat similar to colleagues who have taken part in the Republican makeup trend, and her facial tune-ups have hardly been as extreme. It seems that many MAGA women enjoy this homogenous aesthetic, with the typical look consisting of caked-on makeup of incongruous shades covering a cosmetically augmented face.

The U.S. Attorney General tends to keep things more on the natural side when it comes to her face (though her dyed, brassy blonde hair is a completely different story). While she hasn't had her appearance totally transformed a lá "Mar-a-Lago face," there's one particular cosmetic adjustment she appears to have had that cannot be ignored, and it shows when she smiles.

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Bondi might have opted for a non-surgical route for her facial upkeep with a lip flip. In her younger years, Bondi's lips seemed quite natural and thin. Her upper lip is obviously thinner than its lower counterpart, which is pretty common. When she smiled or spoke, her upper lip often disappeared, curling up into her mouth.

Now, it seems that Bondi's upper lip has more of a presence on her face, which could be thanks to a lip flip procedure. If so, the procedure was subtle and still seems natural (unlike the rookie work that Karoline Leavitt had done on her lips).