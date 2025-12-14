Unfiltered Photo Of Pam Bondi's Brassy Dry Hair Proves She's All But Given Up

Pam Bondi has made headlines for some shady reasons since becoming the U.S. attorney general in February 2025, but her physical appearance has also given people something to talk about. From Bondi's weight-loss transformation to her makeup and wardrobe choices, the former Florida attorney general hasn't been able to escape scrutiny over how she presents herself. Her hair is no different. In fact, it seems that she doesn't even care about keeping up appearances any longer.

Bondi's latest hair shade, which she debuted around November 2025, all but proves that. At the White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon, she showed up with brassy orange streaks running through her usual bleach-blond hue. She also had a bit of bedhead, with her hair appearing messy on one side. We weren't the only ones to notice. One X user started a game inspired by her look, asking, "What is the name of Pam Bondi's new hair color?"

Netizens were quick to partake. "MAGA Mustard — that jaundiced shade you develop after spending way too long kissing Trump's a**," a user replied. Others offered alternatives. "Baby poo yellow," another user suggested, while another had an even more creative take: "Nicotine Nails Ash Blonde." The cigarette reference was a popular choice. "Old man white beard that's turned a shade of nicotine yellow," another user offered. Her hair also appeared somewhat dry, marking a deviation from Bondi's greasy-hair look from just a few months prior. Her outfit choices, on the other hand, have remained steadfastly outdated.