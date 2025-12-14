Unfiltered Photo Of Pam Bondi's Brassy Dry Hair Proves She's All But Given Up
Pam Bondi has made headlines for some shady reasons since becoming the U.S. attorney general in February 2025, but her physical appearance has also given people something to talk about. From Bondi's weight-loss transformation to her makeup and wardrobe choices, the former Florida attorney general hasn't been able to escape scrutiny over how she presents herself. Her hair is no different. In fact, it seems that she doesn't even care about keeping up appearances any longer.
Bondi's latest hair shade, which she debuted around November 2025, all but proves that. At the White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon, she showed up with brassy orange streaks running through her usual bleach-blond hue. She also had a bit of bedhead, with her hair appearing messy on one side. We weren't the only ones to notice. One X user started a game inspired by her look, asking, "What is the name of Pam Bondi's new hair color?"
Netizens were quick to partake. "MAGA Mustard — that jaundiced shade you develop after spending way too long kissing Trump's a**," a user replied. Others offered alternatives. "Baby poo yellow," another user suggested, while another had an even more creative take: "Nicotine Nails Ash Blonde." The cigarette reference was a popular choice. "Old man white beard that's turned a shade of nicotine yellow," another user offered. Her hair also appeared somewhat dry, marking a deviation from Bondi's greasy-hair look from just a few months prior. Her outfit choices, on the other hand, have remained steadfastly outdated.
Pam Bondi's outfit didn't compensate for her harsh hair highlights
For the turkey pardon, Pam Bondi donned a pink wool coat that looked straight out of grandma's closet. While the vintage look can be successfully pulled off if done right, that wasn't the case here. The coat hung awkwardly on her, doing her figure no favors at all. Besides, she paired it with a black turtleneck top that just didn't go with the outerwear. This wasn't an outlier, though. Bondi has racked up bad outfits during her time in the spotlight. She seems to have a penchant for choosing garments that don't flatter her figure.
Bondi was also called out for the inappropriate outfit she wore when she testified at her confirmation hearing in January 2025. She chose a baggy pinstripe suit with a white shirt that she left partially unbuttoned (seen above). Some social media users found the look too laid-back for the event, which was tense given that she came in as a controversial A.G. nominee over her narrative that the 2020 election had been rigged. "Is it just me, or did Pam Bondi look a little too casual at her hearing in that open-necked shirt under a too-big suit jacket?" one Threads user asked.
Despite her strange fashion and hairstyle choices, Bondi, who turned 60 in 2025, has drawn praise for her youthful looks. "She's beautiful for her age! Most women at her age to look that [good] always rely on plastic surgery," u/Pandamonium1515 argued on Reddit.