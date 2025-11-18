Pam Bondi's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Bad Outfits
Pam Bondi has been unafraid to step out in inappropriate outfits as attorney general. When she was sworn into the position in January 2025, she wore a black pinstripe pantsuit that was a solid choice for the occasion, but she also wore a white dress shirt underneath the jacket. As she stood before the Senate, Bondi left the jacket open, which exposed the shirt and its round silver buttons. To perhaps look younger than her years, Bondi also chose to keep several top buttons undone, which resulted in a look that was extremely casual for the occasion.
Later that month, Bondi took a wild sartorial swing at a ball for Donald Trump's inauguration. In a photo that was uploaded to Instagram by Caitlyn Jenner, Bondi was seen in a dark sequined dress that showcased her curves while shimmering in the light. The material was a unique choice, but her sleeves' purple feathered cuffs are what took the look from slightly tacky to downright gaudy.
The bewildering fashion choices continued later in the year, as Bondi had a pantsuit disaster at the White House during the National Day of Prayer. She looked every bit her age in the pale yellow pantsuit with a matching dress shirt featuring a floral pattern. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses for the gathering at the Rose Garden, but her ensemble color choice screamed grandma-core. Despite the adventurous color schemes, these outfits were mostly modest, leaving Bondi fully covered. However, even when she has decided to show off her legs throughout the years, the attorney general has still had multiple fashion misfires.
Pam Bondi's oddly cut pink dress
Pam Bondi wore an inappropriate outfit as attorney general of Florida at the March 2016 Lincoln Day Dinner, where Donald Trump was the keynote speaker. Surrounded by a sea of suits and people in formal wear, Bondi oddly opted for a light pink dress. The color was not so much the issue; the triangular cutouts on the hem were. The knee-length skirt put her legs on display, but the unflattering fit of the long-sleeved number, which hung loosely on her frame, made Bondi look straight out of a Peanuts cartoon.
Her short skirt paired with a custom sweater
To show some love to her adorable pooch, Pam Bondi posted a snap with her furry friend to Instagram in May 2020. She sported a custom cream-colored sweater from STAUD featuring a stenciled image of a dog and her pet's name, Brody. In the pic, Bondi cuddled up to her doggo as she sat on the ground. She also used the post as an opportunity to showcase her legs by pairing the sweatshirt with a short black and white skirt. The overall look gave the impression of a drunk college student coming back from the bar who decided to toss on a comfy top over her clubwear.
Pam Bondi sported cold shoulders for a rally
Older photos show how different Pam Bondi looked before the plastic surgery rumors, such as the black number she rocked while supporting Donald Trump at a rally in Florida in August 2016. For the event, the then-Florida attorney general played into the trends by wearing a cold shoulder dress. The ill-fitting piece had partial sleeves that wrapped around her biceps, but also had standard straps that went over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of black high heels and a pearl necklace, but the accessories could not distract from the eyebrow-raising dress selection.
Her crazy sleeve cuffs
Pam Bondi sat down for a chat with Ivanka Trump in September 2020. Donald Trump's daughter looked effortlessly stylish in a blue and white patterned dress that hung loosely from her figure. Meanwhile, Bondi opted for a gray dress that was so neutral it literally blended in with the chair she sat on. The outfit had a turtleneck and full sleeves with cuffs that inexplicably folded outward. On this occasion, Bondi's dress at least fit well, but the outfit was so bland it looked like the type of clothing that would be issued to citizens in a dystopian future.
She wore wacky high heels on Fox News
To promote her appearance on Fox News' "The Five" in August 2018, Pam Bondi uploaded a glimpse of her look on the show to Instagram. It would be difficult for fans to miss the attorney general, as she sported a crimson tight-fitting dress. The piece had half-sleeves and clung to her frame, especially around the waist. Bondi's dress was fine, if not a little ostentatious, but what made the outfit slide into tacky territory was her choice of high heels. She rocked a pair of white open-toe heels with red and white cloth straps that wrapped into bows around her ankles.
Pam Bondi's drab color choice
While visiting the Florida State Fair in February 2017, Pam Bondi took time to pose for a photo with a group of teens involved in the 4-H Club. The 4-H members all sported green jackets, but Bondi elected to wear a drab-looking stone-colored dress. Her outfit had an awkward fit, as it had full form-fitted sleeves and a high neckline, but it was oddly baggy in some regions. The hemline came up just above Bondi's knees, and she finished the look with a pair of dark heels, but overall, the bland color and poor fit of the dress made it an absolute miss.